Dit is het geheim achter die perfecte haarfoto’s VW

09 september 2019

12u26

Bron: The Mirror 0 Style Heb je je ooit al afgevraagd hoe haarmerken de lokken van hun modellen zo perfect op de foto krijgen? Is het photoshop? Of wordt er gebruik gemaakt van een ventilator om het haar zo perfect in de wind te laten wapperen? Geen van beiden, zo blijkt.

In een Instagramfilmpje doet haarstyliste Sarah Laidlaw uit te doeken hoe die perfecte ‘waaiend in de wind’-look gecreëerd wordt. En dat is met héél erg veel haarspray, zo blijkt. In de korte clip is te zien hoe het haar van model Angela Vrgoc volledig stijf staat van de haarlak, en haar lokken haartje voor haartje in de juiste plooi worden gelegd. Zo blijkt bovendien dat dat perfecte haar helemaal niets te maken heeft met de shampoo die er in de reclamespot gepromoot wordt, maar alles met de stylingkunsten van de kapper.