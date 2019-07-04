Dit is de populairste haarkleur voor de zomer volgens Pinterest mv

04 juli 2019

Bron: hello giggles, allure 0 Style Warmere temperaturen inspireren ons vaak om enkele haartinten lichter te gaan, dus het is geen al te grote verrassing dat blond momenteel enorm hip is. Maar volgens Pinterest is de populairste haarkleurtrend voor deze zomer de kleur ‘mushroom blonde’. Vreemde kleur, horen we je al denken, maar geloof ons, het is mooier dan het klinkt!

Haar dat geïnspireerd wordt door eten: het is al langer een trend. Maar je lokken een blonde make-over geven, gaat vaak hand in hand met een heel karwei achteraf. Zo moet je je haar extra in de watten leggen na een ontkleuring en regelmatig bezoekjes naar het kapsalon plannen. Enter mushroom- of paddenstoelblond: een tint die tussen twee kleuren in zit een juist daarom goed werkt bij zowel natuurlijke blondines als brunettes.

Sterker nog, mushroomblond zit juist tussen lichtbruin en donkerblond in, maar is een donkerdere versie van de populaire ‘bronde’-tint. De look werkt met koele astinten die je haar de kleur van een - je raadt het al - paddenstoel bezorgt.

De kleur is een ware hit op sociale media en ook daar is een goede reden voor. Volgens Pinterest zijn de zoekopdrachten naar de kleur met 308% gestegen. Zin in een nieuwe zomercoupe? Vraag je kapper dan om een subtiele ombré met koele astinten.

We zochten alvast wat foto’s uit die meegenomen kunnen worden naar het kapsalon: