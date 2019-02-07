Dit is dé haarkleur voor 2019 Liesbeth De Corte

07 februari 2019

15u55 0 Style Van de warrige bob tot de strakke, lage knot en de curtain fringe: in 2018 kon je werkelijk alle kanten uit met je kapsel. En ook 2019 belooft veel goeds. Wie dit jaar on trend wil starten, kiest alvast het best voor deze kleur.

Elk jaar nomineert L’Oréal Paris dé haarkleur van de komende 12 maanden, en dat is nu niet anders. Om de knoop door te hakken, kreeg het cosmeticamerk deze keer hulp van modebijbel Vogue. Hun verdict? Donker zilvergrijs. De inspiratie voor die keuze haalden ze uit online zoekopdrachten, modeshows en opvallende streetstylefoto’s.

Verschillende sterren gaven bovendien al het goede voorbeeld. Denk maar aan Kylie Jenner: de koningin van haarwisselingen liet al meermaals haar voorliefde voor deze haarkleur blijken. En ook Lady Gaga verscheen met prachtig ijzig zilverkleurig haar op de rode loper van de Golden Globe Awards.

Een tijdje geleden schreven we ook al dat grijs trendy is bij jonge influencers, sterren en hippe vogels. Dat vindt ook Orrea Light, de vicevoorzitter van L’Oreal’s Global Marketing Product Development and Beauty Innovation. Zij stelt dat een donkerzilvere tint niet meer alleen bij suffige omaatjes hoort, maar een gedurfd en stoer imago heeft gekregen. “Zilvergrijs is een van de meest populaire kleuren tijdens modeshows, en past anno 2019 bij vrouwen van alle leeftijden. Het is een symbool geworden voor charisma, energie, kracht én een chique uitstraling.”

Zie jij een drastische transformatie van je coupe wel zitten? Wij zochten de nodige inspiratie voor een zilveren kleurtje.