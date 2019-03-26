Dit is de favoriete nail-art trend van Ariana Grande en Kendall Jenner (en zo maak je ‘m zelf)

Valérie Wauters

26 maart 2019

15u49

Bron: Teen Vogue 0 Style Ken jij de nieuwste nail-art trend al? Wie regelmatig door Instagram scrolt, heeft vast al gezien dat nagels met koeienprint - #cowprintnails - een ding zijn dezer dagen. Ook celebs Ariana Grande en Kendall Jenner zijn helemaal mee.

Ja, je las het goed. Koeienprint is terug van weggeweest. Wie tiener was in de late jaren 90 herinnert zich vast nog de periode dat koeienprint een tijdlang overal was. Of dit de officiële revival van de beestige print inluidt, kunnen we vooralsnog niet met zekerheid zeggen (al hopen we stiekem van niet!), maar dat het hip is om met nagels met een printje gespot te worden, daar bestaat geen twijfel over. Wil jij nagels als Ariana en Kendall? Lees dan vooral even verder, want wij leggen je uit hoe je zelf een koeienprintje op je nagels tovert.

Doe het zelf:

Dit heb je nodig:

- Witte nagellak

- Zwarte nagellak

- Een fijn penseeltje of een dotting tool

- Topcoat

Zo ga je aan de slag:

1. Lak je nagels met de witte lak en laat het geheel goed drogen.

2. Neem je penseeltje of dotting tool en dip deze in de zwarte nagellak. Teken of verf hiermee vlekjes op je nagel in de vorm van koeienvlekken.

3. Laat de vlekken goed drogen en werk vervolgens af met een topcoat.