Dit Instagramaccount is volledig gewijd aan stijlvolle omaatjes TVM

18 augustus 2018

11u09

Bron: Vogue UK 0 Style Dat je op stijl geen leeftijd hoeft te plakken, bewijst het Instagramaccount Sciura Glam. Het verzamelt foto’s van vitale, chique en modebewuste oma’s in Italië die er stijlvoller uitzien dan heel wat jonge vrouwen.

De jongen achter het account is Angelo, een vierdejaars tandartsstudent in Milaan. Aan de Britse Vogue vertelt hij dat hij het profiel in 2016 oprichtte omdat hij zo gefascineerd was door de talloze stijlvolle vrouwen op leeftijd in Milaan. “Telkens als ik naar Bar Luce (het café ontworpen door regisseur Wes Anderson) ga, zitten er altijd oudere vrouwen koffie te drinken. Ze hebben geld en dragen hun Gucci en Prada outfits zelfs naar de supermarkt,” lacht hij. Hij laat verder ook nog weten dat hij dit account niet opgestart heeft om zelf beroemd te worden, maar dat het echt om de vrouwen moet draaien en niet om hemzelf.