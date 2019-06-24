Dit dragen mannen volgende zomer volgens de Belgische ontwerpers: leggings, korte shortjes en prints
Y/Project
Oftewel gaat u voor een ultrastrakke legging (echt waar) of net voor een wijde broek als het van landgenoot Glenn Martens afhangt. Sinds hij in 2013 werd aangesteld als creatief directeur van modemerk Y/Project, staat de wereld aan te schuiven om zijn eigenzinnige creaties voor het merk te dragen. Voor de zomer van 2020 mag dat dus zowel spannend als los zijn op vlak van broeken, en in dat laatste geval liefst ook een tikje te lang. Opgerolde broeken zijn passé, net als sneakers. Cowboylaarzen zijn blijkbaar een hipper alternatief. Al kan een vleugje streetwear wel nog steeds in de vorm van bomberjacks en heuptasjes.
Walter Van Beirendonck
Vrees geen kleur, leek het motto van Van Beirendonck wel te zijn tijdens zijn modeshow in Parijs. Ook hier waren leggings te zien op de catwalk en ook wijde broeken. In waterafstotende stof en in felle kleuren. Vaak ook in combinatie met al even kleurrijke blazers of oversized T-shirts met print. Items die je trouwens bij de vleet vindt in de tweedehandswinkels, mocht je geen budget hebben voor designerkleren. Volgens Van Beirendonck kunnen sneakers wél nog 2 modeseizoenen mee. Hij stuurde modellen de catwalk op met futuristische exemplaren aan hun voeten, beetje gelijkend op de Air VaporMax van Nike.
Raf Simons
7 maanden na zijn vertrek bij Calvin Klein, waar hij 2 jaar lang creatief directeur was, presenteerde Raf Simons voor het eerst opnieuw een collectie voor zijn eigen gelijknamige modemerk. Met opdrukken als ‘Stone(d) America’ of de Amerikaanse vlag bijna volledig bedekt met verf, haalde hij keihard uit naar zijn eigen verblijf in de Verenigde Staten en naar de politieke staat waar het momenteel in verkeerd met Trump aan de macht. Met de opdruk ‘My own private Antwerp’ verwees hij dan weer naar zijn enige echte thuisstad: Antwerpen. Simons presenteerde geen leggings op de catwalk, wel veel korte shortjes in combinatie met hoge laarzen, lange broeken opgerold tot short, mouwloze blazers en leren gilets en ook varianten met mouwen aan. Mannen moeten in ieder geval aan de short volgens Simons, en het liefst in Antwerpen en niet in New York.
Dries Van Noten
Bekend om zijn magnifieke gebruik van prints, overtrof Dries Van Noten zichzelf dit seizoen weer. Op het vlak van silhouetten hield hij het rustig en koos hij voor gekende elementen zoals jeans- en legerbroeken, klassieke kostuums en trenchcoats, maar dan in prachtige prints en rijke stoffen. Denk een wijde broek met bloemenmotief en daarboven een blazer met tijgerprint of een glanzende legerbroek in combinatie met een jas met krijtstrepen. De stoere legerprints zorgden ervoor dat het nooit te vrouwelijk werd, de bloemen maakten het dan weer fris. En hoewel er soms meer dan 4 verschillende prints in één look zaten, werd het nooit té druk dankzij de meer neutrale designs zelf. Wat je hiervan moet onthouden? Draag zoveel mogelijk prints door elkaar maar kies dan wel voor ietwat simpelere stukken qua design. En de militaire trend blijft ook nog even doorgaan.
Ann Demeulemeester
Fans van zwart en wit weten dat ze bij Demeulemeester op hun wenken bediend zullen worden, en dat is niet anders nu niet zijzelf maar Sébastien Meunier voor haar label ontwerpt. Opvallend was ook dat hier heel wat shortjes te zien waren in combinatie met laarzen. Roze, geel en allerlei tinten blauw fleurden het geheel op. Baretjes en hele grote stoffen zakken zorgden voor het zomerse gevoel.
4 reacties
Laurent Van De Velde
Ach komaan, niemand draagt dit. Zulke modeshows dienen alleen maar om de ontwerpers de aandacht te geven die ze nodig hebben om hun ‘normale’ collecties aan de man te brengen. Creativiteit, uiteraard, maar zeker geen praktische en realistische mode...
Jan De Bisschop
Zo zot als mijn achterdeur. Kan die vent met al zijn capaciteiten ook iets maken dat "draagbaar" en betaalbaar is?
Nils De Vriendt
Hoeveel euro betalen ze die modellen om dat te willen dragen?
Didi Bellens
Afschuwelijk! wie draagt dit nu?