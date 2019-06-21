Dit badpak flatteert werkelijk alle vrouwen

10u03 0 Style Een badpak dat zowel jou, je beste vriendin, je schoonmoeder als je verre nichtje perfect past? Het lijkt te mooi om waar te zijn, maar het Britse merk Een badpak dat zowel jou, je beste vriendin, je schoonmoeder als je verre nichtje perfect past? Het lijkt te mooi om waar te zijn, maar het Britse merk Youswim bewijst wel degelijk dat het kan. Zij brachten namelijk een universeel vleiend badpak en twee bikini’s uit die zich volledig aanpassen aan jouw lichaam, welke maat je ook hebt.

Toegegeven, kledinglabels met ‘one size fits all’ of ‘one size’ doen onze wenkbrauwen meestal fronsen. Dat die tengere collega er evengoed uitziet in een badpak waar ik met welgevormde rondingen in pas, kunnen we dus maar moeilijk geloven. Toch is dat net wat het Britse merk Youswim belooft én waarmaakt. Zij brachten immers zwemkleding op de markt die maar liefst 7 kledingmaten dekt.

Het geheim van hun one-size-fits-allzwemkleding is de geribbelde stof, gemaakt van Europese nylon en elastaan, ook wel scrunch genoemd. Dat materiaal past zich aan elk lichaam aan, ongeacht welke vormen je hebt. Je kan kiezen tussen een badbak, een bikini met hoge taille en eentje met een standaard taille, 8 verschillende kleuren, waar je £ 99, omgerekend € 111 voor betaalt. Bovendien is de zwemkleding ethisch verantwoord. De stuks worden immers allemaal gewonnen, geverfd en genaaid in Engeland en verpakt in Londen.

Toch is Youswim niet het eerste merk dat met scrunch badpakken op de markt komen. Origineel werd kwam zwemkledingmerk Hunza G er mee op de proppen, maar ook ASOS, Topshop en Reina Olga gebruikten het stofje al meermaals en ook tal van celebs zoals Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa en Rita Ora zijn er verknocht aan.