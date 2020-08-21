Deze nieuwe bikinitrend zet Instagram op z'n kop Valerie Wauters

21 augustus 2020

09u01 1 Style Net wanneer je dacht dat deze zomer niet vreemder kon worden, duikt er een nieuwe, bijzondere modetrend op. Op Instagram spot je de laatste weken steeds vaker influencers die hun bikini op een tamelijk onorthodoxe wijze dragen.

De touwtjesbikini gaat al wel enkele jaren mee. Dankzij de vaak piepkleine driehoekjes stof en de dunne touwtjes om het geheel op z’n plaats te houden moest je vaak bijzonder goed kunnen knopen om onverwachte nip slips te voorkomen. Om het allemaal nog wat vervaarlijker te maken duikt nu een nieuwe trend op. Heel wat influencers dragen hun bikini tegenwoordig immers omgekeerd. Omdat de zijden van de driehoekjes waaruit zo’n bikini bestaat niet allemaal even lang zijn, geeft dit een behoorlijk fris effect. En we moeten toegeven: het ziet er best leuk uit.

Zelf ook eens proberen? Deze 5 bikini’s staan je gegarandeerd goed:

1. Barts Lourdes Bikinitop, 34,99 euro, online verkrijgbaar.

2. Asos Design Bikinitop, 16,99 euro, online verkrijgbaar.

3. C&A Bikinitop, 9,99 euro, online verkrijgbaar.

4. Monki bikinitop, 12,99 euro, online verkrijgbaar.

5. Oysho Bikinitop, 19,99 euro, online verkrijgbaar.