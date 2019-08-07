Deze modeketens zijn minder bekend, maar even leuk en betaalbaar Timon Van Mechelen

We kennen de Zara's en H&M's van deze wereld allemaal wel, maar er zijn ook tal van grote modeketens wereldwijd die minder bekend zijn maar minstens even leuke en betaalbare kleren verkopen. In België hebben ze meestal geen winkel, maar doorgaans verzenden ze wel naar ons land als je online shopt. Acht van zo'n voorbeelden die je misschien nog niet kende.

1. Stylenanda

In thuisland Zuid-Korea heeft dit beauty- en modemerk honderden vestigingen en is het één van de populairste ketens, in onze contreien is het minder bekend. Onterecht, want het label biedt een oneindig groot aanbod aan tegen lage prijzen. Gelukkig ook, want je moet in Europa helaas wel rekening houden met eventuele importkosten en extra taxen op de spullen die je besteld hebt.

stylenanda.com.

2. Neon Rose

De slagzin van dit Britse merk is ‘Streetstyle inspired trend pieces’ wat goed omschrijft waar het voor staat. Je vindt er erg trendgebonden stukken aan Primark-achtige prijzen. Op de webshop kun je makkelijk op trends zoals ‘dierenprint’ zoeken en vaak zijn er ook foto’s te zien van influencers die de stukken dragen. De verzending naar België kost € 8,70.

neonrosestore.com.

3. Oh Seven Days

Een tikje duurder dan de voorgaande twee merken, maar wel volledig duurzaam is Oh Seven Days. Een label uit Istanboel dat kleding maakt van reststoffen. Het aanbod is daardoor ook iets beperkter, al zijn er nog steeds voldoende opties. Verzending naar ons land kost € 7 en is gratis als je meer dan € 50 uitgeeft.

ohsevendays.com.

4. Sézane

Dit Franse merk werd ooit opgericht als een vintage store op eBay en groeide uit tot een heuse keten met verschillende winkels - of L’Appartements zoals zij het noemen - in Frankrijk en het Verenigd Koninkrijk. Ideaal om een vleugje Parisienne toe te voegen aan je garderobe zonder je daar blauw aan te betalen. Verzending naar België kost € 7 en is gratis als je meer dan € 250 uitgeeft.

sezane.com.

5. Oh Hey Girl

Scroll even door het Instagramaccount van Oh Hey Girl en je komt meteen heel wat bekende koppen tegens zoals Bella Hadid en Jourdan Dunn, om over de schier oneindige lijst influencers nog te zwijgen. Het label zag het levenslicht als een account op de doorverkoopapp Depop en ging pas in 2016 live als een officiële webshop. Dankzij sociale media evolueerde het echter tot een bedrijf met een miljoenenomzet en dat zonder ook maar één fysieke winkel. Onder de € 150 betaal je € 3,95 aan shippingkosten, daarboven is het gratis.

ohheygirlstore.com.

6. Edited

Deze Duitse keten werd in 2014 opgericht en lanceerde vorig jaar een aparte Belgische webshop om meer klanten uit ons land te lokken. Elk seizoen komen er 4 tot 5 trendcollecties uit, waarbij enerzijds inspiratie wordt gehaald uit de jeugdcultuur en anderzijds uit hedendaagse kunst. Verzending is altijd gratis, eender hoeveel je uitgeeft.

edited.be.

7. Gina Tricot

Het goede voorbeeld komt altijd uit Scandinavië wordt wel eens gezegd. In het geval van Gina Tricot blijkt dat alvast te kloppen. Er zijn een honderdtal winkels in Zweden, Duitsland, Denemarken, Finland en Noorwegen, maar bij ons zijn nog weinig mensen bekend met het merk. Qua stijl situeert het zich ergens tussen het kenmerkende Scandinavische minimalistische en het erg trendgevoelige dat andere ketens typeert. Voor verzending betaal je € 5,90.

ginatricot.com.

8. LOÉIL

Voor wie op zoek is naar een outfit die er high fashion uitziet, maar eigenlijk betaalbaar is, moet zeker eens de webshop van LOÉIL checken. Het Amerikaanse merk blinkt uit in hun creatieve ontwerpen, met vaak hele architecturale kledingitems in een minimalistisch kleurenpalet. De verzendingskosten zijn € 12, al moet je ook hier rekening houden met bijkomende importkosten en extra taxen.

theloeil.com.