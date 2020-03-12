Deze jonge finalisten van de meest prestigieuze modewedstrijd maken kans op 300.000 euro: “Van mijn ouders moest ik advocaat worden” Roxanne Wellens

12 maart 2020

09u48 0 Style Modegroep LVMH onthulde gisteren de acht finalisten die genomineerd zijn voor de LVMH Prijs voor jonge modeontwerpers 2020. De winnaar wordt bekendgemaakt op 5 juni. Dan krijgt elk van de kandidaten tien minuten om zijn nieuwste collectie voor te stellen. Onder meer Off-White grondlegger Virgil Abloh, zangeres Rihanna en ontwerpster Stella McCartney zullen die dag in de jury zetelen.

Acht ontluikende merken van jonge ontwerpers maken nog kans op de prestigieuze Louis Vuitton Moet Hennesy (LVMH) prijs, die zo’n 300.000 euro waard is en waarbij je als winnaar mag rekenen op een jaar lang mentorschap. De shortlist werd weerhouden uit een lijst van 20 semifinalisten en is enorm divers. Zo woont een van de designers in New York en liggen zijn roots in Vietnam, een andere komt uit Tokio en nog een andere ontwerpster gebruikt haar Afrikaanse achtergrond als inspiratie voor haar designs. Een overzicht van de kanshebbers.

1. Charaf Tajer

Deze designer met Marokkaanse roots uit Parijs richtte twee jaar geleden zijn eigen merk ‘Casablanca’ op, nadat hij jaren ervaring opdeed in de modewereld. Met ‘Casablanca’ maakt Charaf Tajer (35) kleding voor mannen die elegant maar comfortabel is. De naam van zijn label is een verwijzing naar de Marrokkaanse stad Casablanca, waar zijn ouders elkaar leerden kennen in een kledingatelier. Zijn unieke, luxueuze stijl waarin hij veel kasjmier, zijde en bloemenmotieven gebruikt moet de oriëntaalse stad en het drukke Parijs verenigen. “Mijn kleren representeren een gentleman die de wereld afreist", verduidelijkt Charaf in een interview met Flaunt magazine.

2. Peter Do

De jonge ontwerper (29) van Vietnamese afkomst uit New York is een echte rebel, hij wil de mode-industrie namelijk herschrijven. Hij noemde het merk ‘Peter Do’ naar zichzelf en alles eraan is doordacht, van de kleding tot de kernwaarden. In zijn beslissingen laat Peter zich uitsluitend leiden door wat ‘juist voelt’ voor zijn team en zichzelf. Hij lanceerde zijn merk meteen op een groot mode-event in Parijs, tegen het advies van zijn ervaren collega’s in. Zijn team zeulde in juli 110 kledingstukken op het vliegtuig, die ze uitstalden in een met speelgoed bezaaide woonkamer van een kennis. Tegen het einde van het seizoen hadden ze kleding verkocht ter waarde van een half miljoen euro, en hadden groothandels zoals Net-a-Porter kleding bij hen besteld. Het is Do’s ambitie om kleding te creëren die jaren meegaat, functionaliteit is een sleutelwoord. Elk kledingstuk heeft zakken, zelfs rokken en jurken hebben die. “Mensen zien worstelen met kleding inspireert me om de problemen die ze tegenkomen op te lossen”, verklaart Do. Zijn mantra? Kledij waar vrouwen in kunnen ‘wonen’. Met andere woorden: stuks die er cool uitzien maar waarin je je toch vrij kunt bewegen, die nee zeggen tegen trends en die blijven. “Het is de bedoeling dat je ’s morgens eender wat uit je kast trekt, en er toch goed uitziet”, zegt Do.

3. Emma Chopova en Laura Lowena

Emma Chopova (27), een Amerikaanse met Bulgaarse ouders, en Laura Lowena (28), een Britse, bundelen hun liefde voor handgemaakte kleding in hun merk ‘Chopova Lowena’. Ze leerden elkaar kennen tijdens hun bacheloropleiding. Het merk van Emma en Laura sluit perfect aan bij de opkomende interesse in duurzaamheid en kleding met een verhaal. “Wij maken geen kleren om kleren te maken. Wij maken stuks die onderdeel zijn van ons cultureel erfgoed, die mensen helpen”, zeggen ze. Voor dat erfgoed keren ze terug naar Bulgarije, waar naaisters hun kleding met de hand maken. Ze verwerken traditioneel Bulgaarse stoffen in hun felkleurige rokken, die de lang vergeten cultuur van het land nieuw leven inblazen. “Na het communisme nam Bulgarije zo snel mogelijk de Westerse manier van leven over”, zegt Emma Chopova in het magazine Vogue. “Alle prachtige traditionele kleding die ooit was gemaakt als bruidsschat voor bruiden, en die generaties lang gekoesterd en bewaard was gebleven in houten kisten, was plots niet meer waardevol en werd weggegooid.” De designers maken er hun missie van om die authentieke kledingstijl terug te vinden.

4. Nicholas Daley

Half Jamaicaans, half Schots. Dat is Nicholas Daley (30), die met zijn gelijknamige merk non-conformistische mannenmode brengt. Non-conformisme slaat op een levenshouding die zich niet houdt aan de geldende normen. Om te beginnen gebruikt Daley muziek als rode draad in zijn designs. Zo speelde er ooit een live jazzorkest op een van zijn shows, maar hij gebruikt bijvoorbeeld ook reggae. Het is zijn doel om met zijn shows een wereld te creëren waarin kijkers zichzelf kunnen verliezen. “Bij ons thuis speelde er altijd muziek”, zegt hij in het Berlijnse magazine Friends of Friends. “Muziek is een fantastische manier om mijn ideeën uit te drukken, om te tonen waarin ik geloof. Het is zo verweven met mode, dat het ene het andere versterkt.” Zijn kleding is gebruiksvriendelijk en tegelijk zit ze vol symboliek. Hij gaat op zoek naar de betekenis van culturele identiteit. Zijn ontwerpen vertellen een verhaal, in een van zijn collecties beeldt hij bijvoorbeeld het verhaal van zijn ouders uit, die vroeger een eigen reggaeclub hadden. Daley verliest ook de duurzaamheid niet uit het oog: zijn stuks worden gemaakt door lokale arbeiders, in Engeland.

5. Priya Ahluwalia

De 28-jarige Priya uit Engeland valt in de smaak met haar merk ‘Ahluwalia’, dat zich vooral focust op mannenmode en duurzaamheid: al haar stuks zijn gemaakt uit gerecycleerd materiaal. Met een Nigeriaanse vader en een Indische moeder, put ze veel inspiratie uit haar achtergrond. Zo zie je in haar flamboyante truien en blazerjasjes patronen terugkomen die haar Punjabi grootvader droeg in de jaren 70. De jonge ontwerpster won vorig jaar de H&M Design Award met haar duurzame afstudeercollectie die ze maakte als student aan de universiteit van Westminster. Die trofee leidde tot een samenwerking met sportmerk Adidas. Toch was Priya er lang niet altijd van overtuigd dat ze het ver zou schoppen in de modewereld. “Mijn ouders wilden dat ik advocaat werd”, vertelt ze in een interview met streetwear groothandel Ssense. “Hoewel ik altijd al in de modewereld wou, was ik bang om te falen. Want hoeveel ontwerpers worden er nu echt succesvol? Ik was in de war en bezorgd dat ik iedereen zou teleurstellen.”

6. Sindiso Khumalo

Haar atelier, waar ze zich bezighoudt met duurzaam kledingontwerp, bevindt zich in het Zuid-Afrikaanse Kaapstad. De focus ligt op handwerk, natuurlijke materialen en de Afrikaanse cultuur, met verwijzingen naar het kralenwerk van de Zoeloes en de patronen van de Ndebele – twee Afrikaanse volkeren. Ook uit de modernistische Bauhausbeweging putte Sindiso (39) inspiratie, wat niet gek is gezien haar achtergrond in architectuur. Gecompliceerde prints en felle kleuren zijn haar handelsmerk. In 2015 won ze de ‘Who’s next’-prijs van Vogue Italië met een collectie gebaseerd op het moederschap, nadat ze zelf was bevallen.

7. Supriya Lele

Ook deze Britse designer (33) gebruikt haar Indiase achtergrond om unieke ontwerpen te creëren die een mengeling lijken van traditioneel Indische sarees en Engels minimalisme. In één show zie je zwarte rubberen trenchcoats – ze was als tiener een heavy metal drummer – en gesluierde outfits gebaseerd op de Indische traditie die maar een schouder toont. Ook typerend zijn haar gestroomlijnde, minimalistische outfits met grote Indiase oorbellen als opvallend detail. “Hoewel mijn ontwerpen een stuk uitdagender zijn de traditionele Indische kledij, passen ze toch binnen dezelfde omgeving”, vertelde Lele aan Vogue. “Maar ze werken evengoed hier, in Londen.”

8. Tomo Koizumi

Denk aan bombastische jurken in de kleuren van snoepjes, en je hebt een goed beeld van Tomo Koizumi’s (32) stijl. De eigenzinnige ontwerper uit Tokio doet niets volgens het boekje. Zijn ontwerpen uit organza spreken tot de verbeelding en lijken gemaakt voor de spotlights. Hij bleef een hele tijd redelijk onbekend omdat hij geen modeshows gaf of zijn kleding niet te koop aanbood, tot topstyliste Katie Grand voorstelde zijn eerste show in New York te organiseren. “Ik had al een paar jurken, maar moest er nog 14 maken om tot een hele collectie te komen”, vertelt de ontwerper in The New York Times. “Ik had alleen mijn assistent om me te helpen.” En dat is nogal een hele klus: Koizumi’s jurken zijn soms even breed als lang en omvatten tot 200 meter stof. Hij heeft geen interesse om kant-en-klare items te creëren, hoewel hij benadrukt dat je al zijn jurken in de wasmachine kunt stoppen, mocht je er toevallig een hebben die groot genoeg is. In plaats daarvan maakt Tomo uitsluitend jurken op maat voor popsterren of performers, en dat allemaal mét duurzame materialen in zijn studio in Tokio, die hij deelt met zijn twee katten Khyikhyi en Paan.

