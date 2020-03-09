Deze jas van Topshop is nu al hét mode-item voor de lente Nele Annemans

09 maart 2020

14u51 0 Style Er is een tijd van komen, en er is een tijd van gaan. Al is er één zekerheid: het wisselvallige weer in België blijft bestaan. Hoog tijd dus om een nieuwe stijlvolle jas in huis te halen. Last van keuzestress? Dit is alvast de jas die zowat elke fashionista momenteel in huis haalt.

De jas die we de laatste tijd overal op Instagram zien opduiken is er eentje van Topshop in lakstof. Door zijn warmbruine tint en fake krokodillenmotief doet hij instant denken aan de jaren 70. De lichte stof maakt hem dé perfecte tussenjas, maar ook ideaal om weer en wind te trotseren. Bovendien kan je hem op talloze manieren combineren. Klassiek met jeans en laarzen, maar ook boven een lange wollen jurk of leuke culotte. Influencer Ada Oguntodu draagt hem zelfs met een gebreide shirt erover. Kortom: de mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos, wat meteen ook het succes van de jas verklaart. Benieuwd geworden? Scrol even verder om hem te zien én te shoppen.

Tan PU Reptile Coat (79 pond, omgerekend 91 euro) Topshop.

Niet meer in jouw maat of geen fan van de kleur? Niet getreurd! Wij zochten nog enkele leuke alternatieven in lakstof voor jou uit.

1. Topshop, 91 euro

2. Topshop, 75 euro

3. Monki, 90 euro

4. Bershka, 69,99 euro

5. Missguided, 79,95 euro