Deze iconische looks van prinses Diana hopen we terug te zien in de film ‘Spencer' Margo Verhasselt

22 juni 2020

10u11 0 Style Kristen Stewart kruipt weldra in de huid van prinses Diana voor de nieuwe film Spencer. Al hopen wij vooral dat de actrice ook uitgebreid in de garderobe van het stijlicoon mag duiken. Wij zetten enkele van haar meest iconische looks (waarvan we stiekem hopen dat Kristen ze zal dragen in de film) op een rij.

De film belicht slechts drie dagen uit het leven van de prinses. Ergens in de vroege jaren negentig toen prinses Diana besloot dat haar huwelijk met prins Charles niet langer werkte. Diana nam de beslissing tijdens de feestdagen op het landgoed Sandringham in Norfolk. Het verhaal gaat dus niet over haar tragische dood in 1997.

Lady Di was dan dan wel de ‘prinses van het volk’, ze wordt daarnaast ook nog steeds bejubeld voor haar geweldige kledingstijl. Wij keren terug naar de jaren 90 voor enkele fantastische looks die we absoluut hopen te zien in de film.

De bikershort en sweater

Een fietsersbroekje en een oversized trui; meer had Diana niet nodig om er fantastisch uit te zien. Ook vandaag wordt de look nog door bijzonder veel mensen gesmaakt. Zo droeg Hailey Bieber een soortgelijke outfit voor haar Vogue Paris-shoot in 2019.

De ‘revenge dress’

De looks die Diana na haar scheiding droeg, zijn zonder twijfel de meest glamoureuze. De film gaat alleen over de beslissing die Diana nam, maar we hopen toch dat er een jurk van dit kaliber te zien zal zijn.

Klasse in Chanel

De prinses stak haar liefde voor modemerk Chanel nooit onder stoelen of banken. Enkele looks van het Franse modehuis strikken moet geen probleem zijn voor K-Stew. Zelf is ze al jaren ambassadeur voor het merk én speelde ze mee in de kortfilm ‘Coco Chanel’ in 2015.

Vrije tijd

Het moest niet altijd glitter en glamour zijn voor Lady Di. Ook met deze simpele outfit inclusief cowboyboots, maakte ze indruk.