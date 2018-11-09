Deze haartrends zijn helemaal hot deze winter Valérie Wauters

09 november 2018

09u54

Bron: Purewow 0 Style Winter is coming, maar dankzij deze drie haartrends zie jij er fantastisch uit, zelfs al is het bar koud buiten.

1. Waves, in de stijl van de jaren 30

Deze trend komt rechtstreeks uit de jaren 1930 en doet het goed bij vrouwen met kort haar. Deze zogenaamde ‘finger waves’ zijn helemaal retro en chic.

2. Florale accenten

Neen, bloemen zijn er niet alleen in de lente. Deze winter duiken ze niet alleen op in de mode, maar ook in je haar.

3. De edgy bob

Een bob hoeft helemaal niet braaf te zijn. Deze bot geknipte variant ziet er edgy en toch chic uit. Draag ‘m het liefst met een diepe zijscheiding voor extra volume.