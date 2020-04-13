Deze haartrend uit de jaren 90 maakt momenteel een grote comeback Nele Annemans

13 april 2020

17u08 2 Style Willen of niet: er komt een moment in ieders leven waarop trends uit onze jeugd weer opduiken én hip worden. Tie dye, chokers, de crop top, de mini-zonnebril, scrunchies en ja, zelfs Buffalo’s maakten een heuse comeback de laatste jaren. Nu komt het meest populaire kapsel van de eighties, nineties en begin nillies - met dank aan Christina Aguilera en consorten - terug: het wafeltjeshaar.

Haal je wafelijzer maar onder het stof vandaan: een gebekte haardos is weer helemaal terug van weggeweest. Tal van trends uit de jaren 90 zijn weer helemaal in, en dus kon het wafeltjeshaar uiteraard niet achterblijven.

Het bewijs dat de gebekte lokken ook werkelijk opnieuw een trend zijn? Op TikTok - tegenwoordig hét medium om trends te spotten - duiken momenteel duizenden tutorials over het golvende kapsel op die bovendien vlijtig bekeken worden. We zagen de trend echter ook al regelmatig terugkeren op de catwalk, bij influencers en in het straatbeeld.

De tekst gaat verder onder de video en foto’s.



De allermakkelijkste manier om bekjes in je haar te verkrijgen is uiteraard met een wafeltang. Breng daarbij altijd eerst een hittebestendige spray op je droge haardos om je lokken te beschermen.

1. Remington crimp tang, 46,10 euro.

2. BaByliss wafelijzer, 39,90 euro.

3. Moroccanoil heat styling protection, 28,63 euro.

4. Elnett heat protection styling spray glad, 7,99 euro.

Maar wie opgroeide in de jaren 90 weet dat je het effect ook bereikt door voor het slapengaan vlechtjes te maken in je natte haardos en ze ‘s morgens weer los te maken. Wel een stijltang, maar geen wafelijzer in huis? Dan kan je ook vlechten in je haar maken en ze daarna enkele seconden platdrukken met je tang. Ga je voor grote vlechten, dan bekom je mooie grote golven. Ga je voor kleintjes, dan bekom je kleine bekjes.