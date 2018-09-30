Deze haartrend uit de jaren 90 maakt een comeback Liesbeth De Corte

30 september 2018

16u58

Bron: Refinery29 1 Style Quasi iedereen liep er tijdens de jaren 90 mee rond: een sjaaltje rond het hoofd. Van Johnny Depp tot Christina Aguilera, Sarah Jessica Parker en de Olsen-zusjes, ze waren er allemaal de trotse eigenaar van. En nu zien we de bandana opnieuw opduiken, en nog wel op de fashion weeks.

Er zijn heel wat mensen die met het schaamrood op de kaken terugkijken naar foto's uit de jaren 90. Wat bezielde hen toen om met de foute Buffalo's, piepkleine zonnebrillen of een sjaaltje op het hoofd op straat te komen? Velen hoopten vurig dat die trends nooit meer zouden terugkomen, maar tevergeefs. Die eerste twee maakten de voorbije maanden al een stevige heropmars, en nu is ook de bandana bezig aan een comeback.

Tijdens de Fashion Weeks werden er immers verschillende modellen gespot met sjaaltjes rond het hoofd. Onder meer op de catwalk bij Max Mara, Kate Spade, J.W. Anderson en Elie Saab.

Max Mara

Kate Spade

J.W. Anderson

Elie Saab

Wacht toch nog maar even voor jij je oude sjaaltje vanonder het stof haalt. De trend heeft immers een chique update gekregen. Zoals je op de foto's kan zien, zijn de bandana's vervangen door een zijden variant, wat de look een stijlvolle vintage toets geeft. Nog niet zeker of jij je hiermee op straat durft vertonen? Probeer de look eens uit bij Halloween en haal je innerlijke Jackie O - of Christina Aguilera, aan jou de keuze - naar boven.