Deze foto’s van prachtige gebouwen en landschappen tonen dat er schoonheid in symmetrie zit Liesbeth De Corte

03 augustus 2020

14u10 0 Style Van eenzame huizen tot protserige, pastelkleurige hotels en een ouderwets bushokje: het Instagram-account ‘Accidentally Wes Anderson’ staat er vol mee. De gemeenschappelijke factor: alle foto’s stralen symmetrie uit en zijn een leuke verwijzing naar de herkenbare cinematografische stijl van regisseur Wes Anderson.

Eén blik op deze leuke Instagrampagina en je lijkt het universum van Wes Anderson binnen te stappen. Je kent de regisseur van films als ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’, ‘The Darjeeling Limited’ en ‘Moonrise Kingdom’. De 51-jarige Amerikaan staat vooral bekend om z’n kenmerkende stijl, die vaak een mix is van symmetrie, uitgekiende kleurenpaletten en een vleugje nostalgie.

Het Instagramaccount ‘Accidentally Wes Anderson’ werd opgericht door een zekere Wally Koval, een grote fan van de regisseur. Sommige foto’s maakt hij zelf, andere heeft hij online gevonden, maar de overgrote meerderheid krijgt hij toegestuurd. Zo kan Koval ook selectief zijn in welke foto’s hij online zet. En daarbij volgt hij vooral z'n buikgevoel. “Het gaat niet om een bepaald detail in de foto, maar om het totaalplaatje. Dat moet iets met je doen. Het moet iets teweegbrengen, net zoals de films van Wes Anderson dat doen”, zo vertelde hij aan Vogue.

Op de pagina vind je honderden foto’s, telkens voorzien van uitgebreide achtergrondinformatie. Zo weet je waar de foto gemaakt is en kom je nog wat te weten over het gebouw of landschap. De ideale wegdroombestemming op het internet, als je ‘t ons vraagt.