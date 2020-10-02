Deze designerhandtas wil ie-de-reen. Doe ons maar deze (veel!) goedkopere lookalikes Stéphanie Verzelen

02 oktober 2020

13u32 0 Style Er is een nieuwe hype in het land der fashionista’s: de ‘Padded Cassette Bag' van Bottega Veneta. En we snappen heus waarom: de handtas ziet er elegant en tijdloos uit, maar ook sleek, chic en helemaal on-trend. Toch, het prijskaartje is niet zo prettig. Gelukkig spotten we online deze dupes: even hip en veel goedkoper.

Het Italiaanse designermerk Bottega Veneta ging het voorbije jaar al vaker over de tongen in de modewereld. Onlangs nog lanceerden ze handtassen gemaakt van papier, eerder werden ze uitgelachen om hun peperdure tas die op een hondenpoepzakje lijkt en ze liggen mee aan de basis van een grote trend dit najaar: de gewatteerde handtas.

Hun ‘Padded Cassette Bag’ is dan ook zo'n beetje dé it-tas van deze herfst. Maar wil je hem, dan moet je erg diep in de buidel tasten. Diep genoeg om zo’n 2.200 euro bijeen te schrapen. En toch duikt de kalfsleren tas veelvuldig op Instagram op, in klassiek zwart of wit, maar ook in groen, geel, oranje en blauw.

Liever voor je portemonnee

Helemaal verliefd nu, maar geen zin om zo veel geld te dokken? Geen probleem, er liggen momenteel een resem lookalikes in de winkels die een pak betaalbaarder zijn. Wij hebben deze beauties op het oog.

1. ‘Alessio’ tas van Mango, 30,95 euro, online te koop.

2. NA-KD, 45,95 euro, online te koop.

3. Asos, 30, 99 euro, online te koop.

4. Zara, 25,95 euro, online te koop.

5. ‘Paola’ van Anna Morellini, 239 euro, online te koop.

6. Bershka, 15,99 euro, online te koop.