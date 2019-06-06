Deze Belgische influencers tonen hoe je prints kunt combineren Liesbeth De Corte

06 juni 2019

08u50 0 Style Patronen mixen en matchen is één van de trends deze zomer. Stippen met luipaard, strepen met bloemen of ruiten met een slangenprint: je kan het je zo gek nog niet bedenken. Deze influencers geven alvast het goede voorbeeld en tonen hoe je de print-op-print trend kunt toepassen.

Tip 1: de luipaardprint past bij alles

We schreven het een tijdje geleden al: de luipaardprint is enorm populair. Het motiefje is zelfs zo hip en alomtegenwoordig dat het bijna een basic lijkt te worden. Je kan het dus naar hartenlust combineren, met bolletjes, strepen, bloemen of andere dierenprints.

2. Gebruik hetzelfde kleurenpalet

Als je gaat mixen en matchen, kan je outfit er al snel druk en eclectisch uitzien. De truc om toch voor een mooi geheel te zorgen? Kies voor kledingstukken in dezelfde tinten. Dan zit je altijd safe.

3. Combineer prints uit één familie

Nog nooit eerder verschillende prints gecombineerd? Begin dan voorzichtig en draag ruiten op ruiten, bloemen op bloemen of strepen op strepen. Let er wel op dat de patronen voldoende verschillen in kleur of grootte, anders wordt je look al snel te clownesk.

4. Speel met strepen

Ook strepen zijn een goede basis. Beginners kunnen aan de slag met zwart en wit voor een ietwat neutraal resultaat. Durfals kunnen experimenteren met kleurrijke lijnen.