Deze 58-jarige vrouw verovert de modewereld: "Meestal speelt mijn leeftijd zelfs geen grote rol"

14 juli 2019

Na je vijftigste verjaardag nog een modellencarrière opstarten: het is niet iedereen gegeven. De Britse Evon Brennan heeft het alleszins wél klaargespeeld. Al kan ze dat zelf nog steeds niet goed geloven.

Enkele geleden werd Evon Brennan, die nu 58 jaar is, gecontacteerd door een zekere Fleur Brady. Brady is één van de oprichters van het modellenbureau Mrs Robinson, en nadat ze Brennan had gezien op Instagram wilde ze haar strikken als nieuw gezicht.

“Uit het niets kreeg ik plots berichten op LinkedIn. Na een tijdje werd ik zelfs opgebeld! Maar ik pakte de telefoon nooit op omdat ik hen niet kende. Ik dacht trouwens dat het spam was. Ik hoorde het woord ‘modellenwerk’ en dacht: dit is niet pluis. Ik nam het gewoon niet serieus”, vertelt Brennan.

Maar de aanhouder wint en Brady bleef Brennan contacteren. Na een jaar besloot de Britse vrouw te reageren op alle berichten. “Om er vanaf te geraken heb ik uiteindelijk een afspraak gemaakt”, lacht ze. Die meeting verliep blijkbaar zo goed, dat ze toestemde om 3 dagen later een fotoshoot te doen in Duitsland voor Schwarzkopf. Sindsdien is de bal aan het rollen gegaan en heeft het 58-jarige model al op covers gestaan én campagnes gedaan voor modemerken als JD Williams, de Bijenkorf en Primark. “Nu, 3 jaar later, kan ik ook zeggen dat ik het echt leuk vind”, aldus Brennan.

Door haar leeftijd voelt de Britse zich af en toe een buitenbeentje, maar an sich valt dat goed mee. “Meestal speelt mijn leeftijd geen grote rol. Een aangename persoonlijkheid is veel belangrijker”, meent ze.

Brennan: “Tijdens mijn eerste casting was ik overweldigd door mijn gezelschap. Dat waren stuk voor stuk glamoureuze vrouwen. Ik twijfelde ... Hoorde ik daar wel bij?” Nu heeft de vrouw haar plaats in het wereldje wel gevonden. “De industrie is veranderd. Er zijn heel wat merken die tonen dat iedereen mooie kleren kan dragen en er goed kan uitzien. We kunnen allemaal trendy zijn als we dat willen.”

