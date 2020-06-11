De zomer van de rieten handtas: 15 exemplaren die nu helemaal hip zijn Stéphanie Verzelen

11 juni 2020

10u07 0 Style Riet hoort bij de zomer. Espadrilles en strooien hoeden zijn een must zodra de zon zich laat zien. En elke fashionista heeft een rieten handtas als geheim wapen. Ze komen in zoveel verrassende gedaantes dat we het moeilijk kiezen vinden. Maar deze vijftien willen we állemaal.

Handtassen in natuurlijke materialen als riet, raffia of bamboe boomen elke zomer en ook nu halen fashionista’s op Instagram ze massaal vanonder het stof. We spotten veel meer dan enkel de klassieke rieten draagmand. Klein of groot, vierkant of rond, gekleurd of beige, als totebag of als clutch: alles kan ondertussen.

Zo’n rieten tas is ook praktisch. Ten eerste is hij lekker licht. Perfect voor een zomerse wandeling of voor wanneer je een hoop spullen moet meenemen naar het strand of de picknick. En ten tweede past hij bij zowat alles. Draag hem als eyecatcher bij een zwarte jumpsuit, als aanvulling op om het even welke zomerjurk of als finishing touch op je luchtige strandtuniek. Dat maakt hem ook perfect om mee op vakantie te nemen, want hij past geheid bij elke outfit die je inpakt.

Deze 15 doen dromen van zomer

1. Only, 43,99 euro, online te koop.

2. Etam, 29,99 euro, online te koop.

3. Dille & Kamille, 19,95 euro, online te koop.

4. Esprit, 49,99 euro, online te koop.

5. H&M, 24,99 euro, online te koop.

6. Samsøe Samsøe, 39 euro, online te koop.

7. Gina Tricot, 44,99 euro, online te koop.

8. Red V, 284,95 euro, online te koop.

9. Coccinelle, 414,95 euro, online te koop.

10. Dune London, nu 92 euro i.p.v. 115 euro, online te koop.

11. Vero Moda, 39,99 euro, online te koop.

12. Weekend MaxMara, 375 euro, online te koop.

13. L.K.Bennett, 105 euro, online te koop.

14. Becksöndergaard, 99,95 euro, online te koop.

15. Danse Lente, nu 217 euro i.p.v. 310 euro, online te koop.