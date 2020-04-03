De trend du moment: korte sokjes om je outfit helemaal lenteproof te maken Nele Annemans Liesbeth De Corte

03 april 2020

10u03 3 Style Hoe fout het jaren geleden nog was, des te hipper is het nu om je sokken te showen in je schoenen. De hoog opgetrokken witte kousen waren al een grote hit op de festivals, maar we zagen ze ook steeds vaker opduiken in het straatbeeld met de meest gekke prints. En die trend zet zich deze lente en zomer verder, al mag het nu weer wat subtieler. De trend van het moment? Dunne, elegante sokjes die tot net boven je enkels reiken.

“De kous is uitgegroeid tot een volwaardig fashion accessoire”, bevestigde styliste Sarah Roelstraete eerder al aan ons. “Zo’n vier à vijf jaar geleden werden ze voor het eerst gespot op de catwalk bij modehuizen als Prada, Gucci, Miu Miu, Vetements en Balenciaga. Ondertussen worden ze ook omarmd door commerciële merken en het mainstream publiek.”

De sokken die we deze lente vooral gaan zien zijn de dunne kousjes die tot net boven je enkel komen. Net als de gewatteerde hoofdband à la Kate Middleton waar we hier al over schreven, tillen die stijlvolle kousjes je outfit meteen naar een hoger niveau. De reden? Je draagt ze ditmaal niet in sneakers of bottines, wél in je favoriete hakken, sandaaltjes of loafers.

Ook helemaal overtuigd van de trend? Wij shopten alvast de mooiste kousjes bij elkaar.

1. Duurzame glittersokjes in zwart en groen, 18,95 euro voor 2 paar, Becksöndergaard.

2. Geribbelde gele sokjes, 4 euro, Arket.

3. Glittersokjes, 6 euro, Weekday.

4. Pantysokjes, 4,99 euro voor 4 paar, H&M.

5. Roze sokjes, 7,99 euro, CKS.

6. Glittersokjes, 6 euro, Weekday.

7. Geribbelde witte sokjes, 6 euro, Monki.

8. Geribbelde lichtblauwe sokjes, 9 euro, & Other stories.