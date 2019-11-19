De trend die wij nu in huis willen: pampasgras Nele Annemans

19 november 2019

08u49 0 Style Dé trend du moment? Pampasgras. Pampaswat, horen we je denken? Dat is de naam van de zwaaiende, pluimachtige stengels die je tegenwoordig overal ziet opduiken in je Instagramfeed en waaraan alle interieurlovers verknocht zijn. Wij zochten alvast wat leuke inspiratie voor je zodat ook jij helemaal mee bent met de trend.

Je kwam hier al bij ons te weten dat gedroogde bloemen en potpourri aan een heuse comeback bezig zijn. De toenemende aandacht voor het milieu zou daarbij een belangrijke rol spelen. Zo is een boeketje bloemen vaak een pak minder duurzaam dan je zou denken. Bloemen worden immers vaak in erg mensonvriendelijke omstandigheden geteeld in landen zoals Colombia, Kenia of Ecuador. Bovendien worden er pesticiden op gespoten die hier inmiddels al lang verboden zijn. Hoog tijd dus om een boeketje gedroogde bloemen, of voor de echte interiorista’s pampasgras in huis te halen.

Want of je nu kiest voor één mooie, een stel korte of lange of een allegaartje aan stengels: met pampasgras ben je momenteel helemaal mee met de laatste interieurtrend. Benieuwd hoe je je huis decoreert met de zwierige stengels? Wij geven je alvast wat inspiratie.

Ook gewonnen voor de pampasgrastrend? Je kan de mooie stengels zowel in vele tuincentra als online vinden. Hier alvast een aantal van onze favorieten.

1. Gedroogd pampasgras, € 39,95 voor 5 stuks van 100 à 120 cm, Green Lifestyle Store.

2. Wit gedroogd pampasgras, € 14,08 voor 25 stuks van 22 à 24 cm via etsy.com.

3. Gedroogd pampasgras, € 7,90 per stuk van 110 cm via thuisbloemist.be.

4. Bruin gedroogd pampasgras, € 32,95 voor 8 stuks van 90 à 100 cm via bol.com.