De storm rond de racismerel van Dolce & Gabbana gaat maar niet liggen Timon Van Mechelen

23 november 2018

12u42 0 Style Net-a-porter, Yoox.com, Lane Crawford en Mr Porter, enkele van de grootste spelers in de online verkoop van luxegoederen, hebben alle producten van modemerk Dolce & Gabbana uit de virtuele rekken gehaald. Die beslissing namen ze nadat het Italiaanse modehuis in opspraak kwam na een racistische marketingcampagne en uitgelekte berichten van één van de ontwerpers.

Nog even in het kort voor wie nog niet mee is met de rel: het Italiaanse modehuis had een videocampagne gelanceerd waarin een Chinees model typische Italiaanse gerechten als spaghetti en pizza met stokjes probeert te eten. Volgens Chinezen zou het daarmee de spot drijven met gewoontes en tradities van het land. De campagne werd bestempeld als racistisch en ongevoelig en ook snel offline gehaald.

Maar daar stopte het niet. De controverse werd nog extra aangewakkerd toen Instagramaccount Diet Prada schermafbeeldingen lekte van een discussie op Instagram tussen één van de ontwerpers Stefano Gabbana en een volger waarin hij genadeloos hard en racistisch uithaalt naar China. Het merk beweerde later dat hun account gehacked was, en ze excuseerden zich in een statement. Maar veel maakte dat niet uit. Het is dan ook niet de eerste keer dat de ontwerpers in opspraak komen. Zo zei Gabbana een tijd geleden in The Washington Post nog over zijn gebrek aan filter online: “Ik hou ervan om vrij, vrij, vrij, vrij, vrij te zijn. Ik wil altijd kunnen zeggen wat ik denk.”

Het modehuis annuleerde daarop in allerijl hun modeshow in Shanghai, maar het kwaad was al geschied. Eerst besloten grote Chinese webshops als Koala, JD.com en Tmak, onderdeel van internetreus Alibaba, om alle D&G-producten offline te halen. Nu volgen dus ook de grote Amerikaanse spelers Net-a-porter, Yoox.com en Mr Porter en de Aziatische luxeketen Lane Crawford. Op Chinese sociale media platformen circuleren ook heel wat video’s van mensen die hun kleren van het merk in brand steken of in flarden scheuren.