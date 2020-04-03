De Sims kunnen zich nu ook kleden in designeroutfits Margo Verhasselt

03 april 2020

15u04 0 Style Twintig jaar geleden kwam het eerste spel van De Sims uit. Sinds die tijd werd het razend populair en veranderde er heel wat voor de virtuele mannetjes. Ook nu in tijden van corona halen heel wat mensen het spel opnieuw boven. Ze ondergingen talloze transformaties en kunnen tegenwoordig zelfs gekleed gaan in de meest exclusieve designeritems.

Vanaf het moment waarop De Sims voor het eerst op onze computerschermen verschenen zo'n twintig jaar geleden, kregen ze een vaste plaats in ons hart. Van de superherkenbare soundtrack tot de - licht - sadistische manieren waarop we ze martelden, de cd-rom maakte deel uit van ons gezinsleven en dus ook onze kindertijd. Ondertussen ondergingen de virtuele avatars al heel wat transformaties qua uiterlijk en ook qua look. Tegenwoordig kunnen ze zelfs hun gevoel voor mode beter uitdrukken en gekleed gaan in de duurste en meest trendy designerstuks: van Mugler tot Bottega Veneta.

Een groep content creators, genaamd de Simstagrammers, creëert looks vanop de catwalk voor in het spel. Zo kunnen je sims dus rondlopen in stuks van modehuizen Dior, Chanel en Valentino en dat allemaal via een link vanop hun Instagram. Fans van mode en De Sims kunnen dus hun hart ophalen. Het enige wat je moet doen? Via de link op de Instagrampagina van een van de Simstagrammers de outfits naar keuze downloaden en vervolgens door de virtuele straten paraderen.