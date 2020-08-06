De releasedatum van de make-uplijn van Selena Gomez is bekend (en dit weten we er nog meer over) Stéphanie Verzelen

14u08 0 Style Na Fenty Beauty van Rihanna of Kylie Cosmetics van Kylie Jenner komt ook Hollywoodactrice Selena Gomez (28) met haar eigen cosmeticalijn. ‘Rare Beauty’ – zo zal de lijn heten – werd al aangekondigd in augustus 2019, maar nu pas is bekend wanneer de collectie van Gomez precies in de winkel zal liggen.

De jonge actrice en zangeres Selena Gomez (28) werkt al bijna drie jaar aan haar make-uplijn, maar een exacte releasedatum? Daar hadden fans nog het raden naar. Tot gisteren, 4 augustus, de verlossende post op de Instagrampagina van ‘Rare Beauty’ verscheen. “De lijn zal vanaf 3 september 2020 bij cosmeticaketen Sephora en op RareBeauty.com te koop zijn”, las het bijschrift. “Ik kan niet wachten!”, reageerden talloze fans.

Bij de post zat een video van Selena die haar filosofie voor ‘Rare Beauty’ uit de doeken doet. “Tegenwoordig is hoe je eruitziet zo belangrijk. En dat kan spannend en leuk zijn, maar ook gevaarlijk”, zegt de ster. “Ik wil mensen het gevoel geven dat make-up iets is waar ze genot uit kunnen halen, niet iets dat ze echt ‘nodig’ hebben. Ik wil dat elk meisje, elke vrouw, elke jongen, wie dan ook, zich mooi kan voelen in wie ze zijn.”

Welke producten de lijn zullen bevatten? Daar laat Selena nog weinig tot niks over los. Er is wel al geweten dat de lijn foundation en een concealer zal bevatten in maar liefst 48 verschillende tinten. Ter vergelijking: Fenty Beauty van Rihanna heeft 40 tinten. En op de Instagrampagina van Rare Beauty verscheen al één rode lippenstift. In een video met ‘behind the scenes’-beelden is ook te zien hoe Selena lippenstiften, blushes, highlighters en oogmake-up uittest: die producten zullen dus hoogstwaarschijnlijk ook deel uitmaken van de lijn.

Fans merken ook op dat Selena de laatste weken en maanden wel vaker felle lippenstift draagt op haar sociale media of op rode lopers. Ze werd al gespot in felrode, donkerrode en roze tinten, zoals de snoeprode lippenstift die ze thuis voor haar ‘handwashing challenge’ droeg. De kans is dus groot dat ze al een hele tijd stiekem haar eigen producten aan het showen is.

De naam van de lijn, ‘Rare Beauty’ oftewel ‘zeldzame schoonheid’, verwijst volgens Selena naar de schoonheid die je uitstraalt wanneer je je goed in je vel voelt. “Ik wil dat we stoppen met onszelf te vergelijken met anderen en onze bijzonderheden gaan omarmen”, zegt ze in de ‘behind the scenes’-video. “Ik wil dat Rare Beauty niet alleen een merk wordt, maar ook een levensstijl.”