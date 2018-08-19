De nieuwste haartrend is gebaseerd op het hippe cold brew coffee TVM

Cold brew coffee is de hippe variant van iced coffee en gaat tegenwoordig vlotjes over de toonbank in heel wat koffiebars. In New York en L.A. is het zelfs zo populair, dat kapsalons er nu ook een kapsel op hebben geïnspireerd. En het is verrassend draagbaar.

Voor de leken even kort een woordje uitleg over wat cold brew coffee net is. Het grootste verschil met de ondertussen mainstream geworden iced coffee is de temperatuur. Cold brew wordt namelijk, zoals de naam het zegt, koud ‘gebrouwen’ en nooit verwarmd, terwijl iced coffee warme koffie is die vervolgens afgekoeld wordt.

Bij cold brew wordt de gemalen koffie niet gemengd met de hitte van kokend water, waardoor het uiteindelijke brouwsel anders is dan koffie die we normaal kennen. Door de lagere zuurtegraad is cold brew van nature iets zoeter. De koffie bevat door de langere brouwtijd ook een hoger cafeïnegehalte, en het is minder waterig aangezien de toevoeging van ijs geheel optioneel is.

Coupe cold brew

Het gelijknamige kapsel is een donkerbruine coupe, met daarin lichtbruine schakeringen aangebracht. “Een beetje zoals je wat melk zou toevoegen aan koffie,” legt kleurspecialist Stephanie Brown uit aan Refinery 29. Op Instagram vind je ondertussen al heel wat inspiratie onder de hashtag #coldbrewhair. Kijk maar mee: