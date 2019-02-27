De nieuwe microtas van Jacquemus is wel héél ieniemienie Liesbeth De Corte

11u58 0 Style De microtas was hét accessoire van vorige zomer. Dat had het te danken aan de hyperkleine Le Sac Chiquito van Jacquemus, die gespot werd bij sterren als Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner en Bella en Gigi Hadid . Nu komt het Parijse label met een versie van de handtas die nóg kleiner is.

Simon Porte Jacquemus heeft in Parijs zijn nieuwe collectie voor de herfst en winter voorgesteld. Het was uitkijken naar zijn meest opvallende accessoires, want tijdens de modeweken slaagt hij er telkens weer in om een statement piece voor te stellen. Denk maar aan zijn gigantische strohoed, de kluiten gewassen strandtas of zijn variant op de micro bag.

En hij stelde niet teleur. Voor de show had de Franse ontwerper al uitnodigingen verstuurd met een klein handtasje bij. Maar tot ieders verrassing liepen z’n modellen de catwalk op met hetzelfde petieterige tasje. Zó klein dat je het hebbeding bijna niet zag bengelen tussen de vingers van de modellen. En neen: we overdrijven niet. Zelfs je creditcard of lipstick, laat staan je smartphone, krijg je erin gewurmd. Het lijkt ons net groot genoeg voor een snoepje, wat muntjes, oorbellen, Apple Airpods of - god weet waarom - een snufje zout.

Aangezien de mini-tas deel uitmaakt van de herfst-wintercollectie, is het nog even wachten tot je het kunt kopen. Ook achter het prijskaartje moeten we nog gissen. Maar als je kijkt naar dat van de originele Chiquito - ter info: € 435 - is de kans groot dat de nodige centjes niet in het nieuwe kleine handtasje zullen passen.