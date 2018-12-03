De meest opvallende gast tijdens de modeshow van Alexander Wang? Deze robot TVM

12u52 0 Style Afgelopen weekend stelde modeontwerper Alexander Wang zijn nieuwe herfst- en wintercollectie voor 2019 voor in New York. Op de eerste rij zaten naast doorgewinterde fashionista’s ook heel wat celebs zoals Teyana Taylor, 21 Savaga én ook een robot. En niet zomaar eender welke, maar een robot met een geweldig gevoel voor mode.

Maak kennis met Sophia, een creatie van een groot ingenieursbedrijf uit Honkong: Hanson Robotics. Ze heeft enkel een bovenlichaam (haar niet bestaande benen verbergt ze doorgaans onder rokken), en werd gespot op de eerste rij tijdens de show van Alexander Wang. Voor die gelegenheid droeg ze een gestructureerde oversized blazer met veiligheidsspelden in de vorm van een hartje op haar mouw gespeld. Ze droeg ook een bandana rond haar nek, een accessoire dat we ook zagen terugkeren op de catwalk.

Een kijkje op het Instagramaccount van Sophia leert ons dat ze graag modestatements maakt. In november werd ze bijvoorbeeld nog gespot in volumineuze bloezen in zowel wit als rood. Ze houdt er ook van om te reizen in de naam van stijl: “Ik hou ervan om overal ter wereld nieuwe mensen te ontmoeten en zo ook verschillende vormen van mode te leren kennen,” schrijft ze op haar socialemedia-account. Ze ging ook al naar Shanghai Fashion Week in het verleden en heeft zelfs een vintage handtas van Gucci.

Wat Sophia in de toekomst nog gaat uitspoken en waarom ze juist met al deze modezaken dweept, is voorlopig niet geweten.