De Love Stories x H&M collab ligt nu in de winkels

    • Liesbeth De Corte
Style We hebben er eventjes op moeten wachten, maar vanaf vandaag kan je de samenwerking tussen H&M en Love Stories eindelijk op de kop tikken. Van de satijnen kimono  tot de schattige softbeha's en het sexy negligé: de redactie is fan, en wij niet alleen. Modejournalisten, stylisten en influencers uit eigen land én daarbuiten tonen op Instagram trots hun favoriete setjes. 

De collectie is vanaf vandaag online en in de winkels van H&M te koop.

Lees ook: H&M werkt samen met Nederlands lingeriemerk Love Stories
