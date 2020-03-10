De lingeriecampagne die vrouwen tussen 50 en 81 jaar in de bloemetjes zet Margo Verhasselt

10 maart 2020

Dat op schoonheid geen leeftijd staat, bewees de 35-jarige Miss Germany al eind februari . Voor zij die het nog niet opgemerkt hadden: er is een verandering aan de gang in de modewereld. Steeds meer merken stappen af van het typische blanke, slanke schoonheidsideaal. Een merk dat daar met glans in slaagt? Knix , een Amerikaanse lingerielabel.

Knix - een ondergoedlabel dat bekendstaat om hun ‘lekvrij’ ondergoed - liet zo juist haar nieuwste lingeriecampagne los op de wereld. Alleen doen daar geen typische modellen in mee, wél dames van tussen de 50 en 81.

“De inspiratie voor deze video is vrij simpel”, legt de ceo van Knix, Joanna Griffiths, uit op de website. “De volledige maatschappij doet alsof vrouwen vanaf een bepaalde leeftijd niet meer bestaan. Wij willen alle vrouwen in de kijker zetten en aantonen dat we mooi zijn op iedere leeftijd.”

Meer dan 500 vrouwen wilden deelnemen aan de casting voor de video. Uiteindelijk werden er 13 uitgepikt waaronder de 75-jarige Elizabeth Robbins. Voor haar shoot vertelde ze dat ze enorm enthousiast en klaar was om haar lichaam in de verf te zetten. “Vrouwen vieren die een bepaalde leeftijd hebben bereikt, zou geen vreemd idee mogen zijn”, klinkt het op de website. “Wij willen dan ook niet dat dat zo is.” En dat wordt wereldwijd enorm goed onthaald. Onder andere actrice Kristen Bell (39) schreef al op Instagram dat ze vanaf nu bij Knix shopt.

De stuks uit de nieuwe collectie zijn minimalistisch en goed voor iedere dag. Daarnaast zijn ze in heel wat maten beschikbaar.