De leukste manicuretrend van de zomer? Dat is de mismatched nail art van Kylie Jenner VW

06 augustus 2020

16u05 5 Style Dat nail art gewoon heel erg leuk mag zijn, bewijst de nieuwste manicuretrend die momenteel het internet verovert. Zogenaamde ‘mismatched nails’ winnen aan populariteit en ze passen ook nog eens prima bij dit zomerse weertje.

Elke nagel in een ander kleurtje lakken en het ‘rainbow nails’ noemen was al langer een ding. De nieuwste trend die we nu op sociale media en bij verschillende celebrities, waaronder Kylie Jenner, zien opduiken is de ‘mismatched’ nail art. Verschillende vrolijke patroontjes en gekke stickers op je vingers: dat is waar het bij deze hype om draait.

Op zoek naar een dosis inspiratie om zelf aan de slag te gaan? Dan delen we graag enkele mooie voorbeelden. Onderaan dit artikel vind je trouwens een handige shopping met enkele must-haves om deze look zelf te recreëren.

Must-haves om zelf in huis te halen

1. Set van nail art kwasten en dotting tools om je ontwerp met de vrije hand te tekenen, 19,95 euro. Online te verkrijgen.

2. Stempelset om een ontwerp op je nagels te stempelen, 29,95 euro. Online te verkrijgen.

3. Nail art stickerset, om rechtstreeks op je nagel te plakken. 19,50 euro. Online te verkrijgen.