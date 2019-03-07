De kracht van make-up: deze elf vrouwen zien er haast onherkenbaar uit op hun trouwdag Sven Van Malderen

07 maart 2019

19u04

Bron: BoredPanda 0 Style Hoe stijlvol zal de bruid eruitzien? Het is de centrale vraag op élk trouwfeest. In Kosovo kunnen de dames alvast terecht bij make-upartiest Arber Bytyqi. Met zijn talent haalt hij telkens weer de zelfzekere prinses in hen boven.

De elf vrouwen die u hier ziet, zijn na hun transformatie nog amper te herkennen. Eén zekerheid is er wel: stuk voor stuk stralen ze op hun grote dag.

“Make-up interesseerde me als kind al”, stelt Arber. “Ogen, meisjes, jurken,... Dat waren de eerste dingen die ik tekende. Toen ik vijf jaar oud was, speelde ik met de make-up van mijn moeder. Ik wist al snel dat ik er later mijn beroep van wilde maken.”

“Na het middelbaar wilde mijn familie dat ik mijn ambities in de schoonheidsindustrie opgaf. In onze cultuur is zo’n werk voor een man taboe. Ik haalde dus eerst mijn economiediploma, daarna kon ik wel mijn droom achternagaan. En dus werd ik make-upartiest.”

“Ik heb een vaste werkmethode. Eerst en vooral wil ik van de vrouwen natuurlijk weten voor welke gelegenheid ze zich willen opsmukken. Daarna vraag ik of ze speciale verzoeken hebben, willen ze het bijvoorbeeld naturel houden of toch iets gewaagder? Tot slot hou ik rekening met hun gezichtskenmerken én het ontwerp van hun jurk. Enkel zo kan ik hen helemaal op hun wenken bedienen.”

“In een jaar komen er meer dan duizend bruiden langs. Vooral de zomer is een drukke periode. Soms neem ik -samen met mijn team natuurlijk- meer dan zestig klanten onder handen op één dag.”

Of hij nog een tip heeft voor dames die de stap willen wagen? “Make-up kan je eigenlijk vergelijken met juwelen, maar dan bedoeld voor het gezicht. Speel met verschillende kleuren en vormen. Wees niet bang om een stapje verder te gaan. Als het je niet bevalt, kan je het altijd weer weghalen.”

De drastische veranderingen vallen echter niet bij iedereen in de smaak. “Vóór het hele proces zijn ze knapper, het lijkt wel alsof ze plastische chirurgie ondergaan hebben. Niemand zou er als een Kardashian mogen uitzien op de dag van haar trouw”, luidt de kritiek onder meer. En: “Als ik ooit trouw, zou ik toch graag nog een beetje op mezelf lijken.”

Op Instagram heeft Bytyqi intussen meer dan 272.000 volgers verzameld. En die komen er ook niet zomaar natuurlijk. “Er is toch niets mis mee om er op je trouwdag wat specialer uit te zien? Een bruid wil zich fantastisch in haar vel voelen, er volgen nadien nog genoeg dagen zonder extra poespas”, verwoorden Amy Fishwick en Tamra Casey hun gevoel.