De kapseltrend van het moment is deze ‘freak pony’ TVM

27 juli 2019

14u28

Bron: The Cut 0 Style En froe tot ver onder je oren zodat het niet in je gezicht hangt en ook kaarsrecht afgeknipt: dat is wat ze de ‘freak pony’ noemen. Een kapsel dat steeds meer opduikt op Instagram. Volgens The Cut, het lifestyleplatform van de Amerikaanse krant The New York Times, dé trend voor de komende maanden.

Grondlegger van deze trend is Dylan Chavles, een Amerikaanse haarstylist. Zij haalde haar inspiratie voor het kapsel naar eigen zeggen van mensen die hun eigen haar knippen of kinderen die zelf met de (kappers)schaar aan de slag gaan.

“Het is een beetje een freaky vorm”, vertelt ze aan The Cut. “Het is op een bepaalde manier mooi, maar je voelt ook dat er iets niet aan klopt. Het geeft mensen een wat ongemakkelijk gevoel en net dat vind ik zo interessant. Een froe dient voor veel mensen een beetje om hun gezicht achter te verstoppen, dat kan met de ‘freak pony’ net niet. Ook dat vind ik er een interessant aspect aan.”

Volgens haar is het bovendien ook nog eens een makkelijk kapsel, omdat het toch al op een uitgegroeide froe lijkt. Je hoeft het dus niet echt te onderhouden en volgens de haarstylist staat het kapsel op alle verschillen soorten haartypes.

We zochten hieronder een aantal voorbeelden bij elkaar: