De grootste modeflaters van de week TVM

24 mei 2019

10u46 0 Style Modemerken durven de bal al eens volledig misslaan. Deze week alleen al zijn er heel wat flaters begaan. Denk aan een minirokje met het opschrift ‘Allah’ of een ongelukkige hoek van een fotoshoot waardoor het lijkt alsof een model een tandenstoker als been heeft. We maakten een overzicht.

1. Het BDSM-pakje van Fashion Nova

“Het lijkt wel alsof Lara Croft (fictief personage uit de computerspelserie Tomb Raider, nvdr.) graag een rol wil spelen in de film ‘The Matrix’”, schrijft iemand over het nogal onthullende pakje dat de koop is via de webshop Fashion Nova. “Zijn er echt mensen die dit dragen??” merkt iemand anders op. Het bewuste kledingstuk is verkrijgbaar in zwart en fluogeel, al vragen we ons af of er daadwerkelijk veel exemplaren van verkocht zullen worden.

2. De optische illusie van Mansur Gavriel

Mansur Gavriel staat bekend als een gerespecteerd Amerikaans tassenmerk dat de laatste jaren menig hart van fashionista’s wist te veroveren. Recent hebben ze ook een schoenencollectie gelanceerd, en het is met een campagnebeeld daarvan dat het misgelopen is. Als je naar de Instagrampost in kwestie kijkt, lijkt het in eerste instantie alsof ze of voor een erg mager model gekozen hebben of dat ze een Photoshopblunder van jewelste hebben gemaakt. Haar kuitbeen lijkt immers griezelig mager. Mensen reageerden dan ook al snel dat het merk een ongezond lichaamsbeeld promoot. Als je echter beter kijkt zie je dat het gaat om een ongelukkige optische illusie waarbij het model een jurk draagt in exact dezelfde kleur als de achtergrond van de set. Op die manier lijkt het een stuk van haar been af te snijden.

3. De kattenbeha van ASOS

Kleine bikini’s mogen dan hip zijn voor de zomer, de Britse webshop ASOS tilt het woord ‘klein’ in ieder geval naar een helemaal ander niveau. Zij verkopen namelijk een setje waarbij 2 gelukskatjes en enkele koorden de borsten horen te bedekken. Veel bedekken doet het topje echter niet. Er wordt dan ook vooral veel mee gelachen op sociale media.

4. De minirok met ‘Allah’-opschrift

Als je een minirok met opschriften als ‘Praise be to Allah’ en ‘without Allah I am nothing’ op lanceert, zou je denken dat je op voorhand wel weet dat je in een storm van kritiek terechtkomt. Modewebsite Redbubble was zich echter van geen kwaad bewust, en zag zich genoodzaakt om de rokjes snel offline te halen nadat ze - zoals verwacht - op elk mogelijk online platform veroordeeld werden ervoor. “Dit is zo beledigend en ongelooflijk dom van jullie”, reageert iemand. “Ik ben gewoon gechoqueerd om dit te zien”, zei nog iemand anders. Tjah.

Print-on-demand marketplace Redbubble criticized for selling «Allah» miniskirts https://t.co/SLcW3cxKwn Yabiladi English(@ Yabiladi_en) link