De grootste (en meest verrassende) trend van dit najaar kan je zo uit je opa’s kast stelen Stéphanie Verzelen

09 oktober 2020

09u03 0 Style Het is zonder twijfel de meest alomtegenwoordige en meest opvallende trend van dit najaar. De debardeur – ja, echt, dat wollige, mouwloze opatruitje – is terug uit de jaren stillekes en siert nu de lijven van fashionista’s aller lande. Waar komt de trend vandaan, hoe draag je ’m en welke hippe debardeurs of ‘sweater vests’ liggen nu in de winkels? Wij gidsen je erdoorheen.

Sommige modetrends blijven gereserveerd voor de harde kern. Niet zo met debardeurs: zij zijn overal. De trend wint al sinds het begin van dit jaar aan populariteit, maar zodra debardeurs ook op de catwalks van Prada, Gucci, Tom Ford, Givenchy, Off-White en andere grote merken verschenen, was het hek van de dam. Het Amerikaanse ThredUp, een grote webshop voor tweedehandskleding, noteerde dat debardeurs op hun site tachtig procent sneller verkochten tussen mei en augustus van dit jaar dan in dezelfde periode vorig jaar.

K-pop en Harry Styles achterna

Voordien hadden ‘sweater vests’ allesbehalve een hip imago. Ze doen denken aan de knullige Steve Urkel uit de Amerikaanse sitcom ‘Family Matters’ of de even nerdy Marcel Lubbermans uit ‘Harry Potter’. Of misschien krijg je het beeld van je oude geschiedenisleerkracht voor ogen, of je opa. Feit is: de debardeur is altijd al een beetje stoffig en ouderwets. Tot dit jaar.

Een grote verklarende factor is de populariteit van K-pop. Koreaanse popartiesten, zoals de leden van übergroep slash boyband BTS, zweren bij debardeurs. Hun giga schare fans, in alle hoeken van de wereld, dus ook. Amerikaanse popster Harry Styles, dit jaar populairder dan ooit, maakte debardeurs ook een vast onderdeel van zijn garderobe. De jeugd op TikTok zweert erbij en TikTok is ondertussen zo reusachtig dat het sociale medium wel vaker modetrends bepaalt. En andere bronnen zeggen dat de pandemie er voor iets tussen zit. We willen nu comfortabele mode, die ons er tijdens een videocall wel voldoende netjes doet uitzien.

We snappen het wel. Een debardeur voelt heerlijk nostalgisch aan en daar hunkeren we allemaal naar – denk aan de remakes van oude films die verschijnen en alle ninetiestrends die terugkomen. En een debardeur stylen voelt als een uitdaging, eentje die je creatief laat zijn met de kleren die je al hebt en nagenoeg altijd uitdraait op een allesbehalve saaie outfit. Misschien maakt net dat het zo leuk.

Hoe je er zelf mee aan de slag kan? “De debardeur ziet er keurig uit en een beetje preppy, maar is daarom zeker niet minder spannend”, zegt onze moderedacteur David. “Je kan ’m over een jurk, een T-shirt of een coltrui dragen, of mooi klassiek over een hemd of onder een blazer. Mogelijkheden zat.”

Deze hippe exemplaren vind je nu in de winkels

1. H&M, 129 euro, online te koop.

2. Moves, 59,95 euro, online te koop.

3. Gucci, 650 euro, online te koop.

4. Annorlunda, 55,99 euro, online te koop.

5. Zara, 29,95 euro, online te koop.

6. Weekday, nu 30 euro i.p.v. 60 euro, online te koop.

7. Ralph Lauren, 249 euro, online te koop.

8. Na-kd, 34,95 euro, online te koop.

En zo dragen de fashionista’s op Instagram het