De eerste beelden van Lady Gaga’s beautylijn zijn gelekt Margo Verhasselt

08 juli 2019

11u25

Bron: Vogue 0 Style Beautymerken van celebrity’s schieten tegenwoordig als paddenstoelen uit de grond. Na Kylie Jenner en Rihanna is het nu ook de beurt aan niemand minder dan Lady Gaga. De geruchtenmolen was al even aan het draaien dat de zangeres haar eigen beautylijn ‘Haus Beauty’ had opgestart en daarvan worden nu ook de eerste beelden getoond.

We mogen fan-account @hausbeautynews en beautyplatform @trendmood1 bedanken om het tipje van de sluier te lichten, want het zijn zij die de eerste beelden de wereld insturen. De zangeres is zelf model voor haar lijn en toont opvallende make-uplooks. Volgens het fan-account worden twee paletten uit de lijn getoond: ‘Amazing Duo’ en ‘Ayres Chambray’.

Gaga houdt momenteel de lippen nog op elkaar over de foto’s en laat nog niet weten of het de officiële beelden van haar lijn zijn, maar haar fans zijn alvast laaiend enthousiast. Het is nog even gissen naar wanneer de lijn echt in de winkel zal liggen. In het voorjaar van 2018 vertelden we je al dat Gaga’s bedrijf, Ate My Heart Inc., de handelsnaam ‘Haus Beauty’ had aangevraagd. Volgens de trademark-documenten zou het merk parfum, foundation, eyeliner, oogschaduw, lipstick en een product genaamd ‘beauty milk’ op de markt willen brengen.