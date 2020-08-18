De decadente ‘aardbeienjurk’ is gigapopulair op het internet: 7 betaalbare alternatieven
“Dit is de jurk die iedereen draagt deze zomer”: het is een eretitel die elk jaar terugkomt. In 2017 kreeg een blauwe ‘off the shoulder’-jurk van Zara de titel toegewezen, vorig jaar ging de eer (en een uitvoerig New York Times-artikel) naar een zwierige, zwart-witte polkadotjurk, ook van Zara. Dit jaar moet Zara afdruipen en gaat een heel wat decadentere jurk met de titel lopen: de ‘strawberry dress’ van de New Yorkse ontwerpster Lirika Matoshi.
Van XS tot XXL
De jurk bestaat al langer dan deze zomer. Ze zag het levenslicht in juli 2019 en stal voor het eerst de show toen plussizemodel Tess Holliday de jurk in januari 2020 naar de Grammy’s droeg. “Als een strawberry shortcake en Lana Del Rey samen een kind zouden hebben” schreef het model in de caption bij de Instagramfoto. Dat kiekje ging viraal en de verkoop steeg meteen bij Lirika Matoshi. Al is het pas sinds juli dat de jurk aan haar heerschappij op het internet begon en de ene na de andere influencer én niet-influencer er op Instagram en TikTok mee pronkt. Iemand maakte er zelfs een digitale versie van voor het populaire videospel ‘Animal Crossing’.
(Lees verder onder de foto.)
De dromerige jurk is roze, bedekt met glinsterende aardbeien en heeft een diepe v-hals en een lange, zwierige rok van tule. Er is zelfs een bijbehorend mondmasker voor wie wil. Het prinsessengehalte? Erg hoog. Maar tegelijk straalt de jurk, met een prijskaartje van 490 dollar of zo’n 413 euro, ook glamour uit. En zelfs een tikkel schattigheid. Of zoals de Amerikaanse Vogue schrijft: “Het is een jurk die Assepoester, een kleuter en een A-list celebrity met plezier zouden dragen”. Ook mooi – en een reden voor de hype – is dat Lirika Matoshi de jurk in een grote hoeveelheid maten voorziet: van XS tot XXL.
(Lees verder onder de foto’s.)
De jurk zet zich met zijn hoge prijskaartje en glamourgehalte duidelijk af tegen de jurken van Zara die eerder over een zomer heersten. Die items waren betaalbaar, niet te opvallend en daarom voor iedereen een optie, zelfs een tikkeltje doorsnee. De ‘strawberry dress’ is het tegenovergestelde: duur, erg decadent en allesbehalve een jurk die je dag in, dag uit aantrekt voor je tripje naar de supermarkt.
Helemaal coronaproof
Hoe ze dan toch zo populair kon worden? Corona zit er voor iets tussen. Door de pandemie gaan we meer dan ooit op zoek naar manieren om de trieste realiteit te ontvluchten. En mode leent zich daar fantastisch toe. Als we thuis moeten blijven, doet een jurk die je als een prinses in een sprookje doet voelen, wonderen voor je gemoed. En als we geen sociaal contact meer hebben, laat een jurk die je online gevolg omver blaast, je geliefd voelen. “De meeste mensen die de jurk nu kopen, dragen hem gewoon thuis”, bevestigt Matoshi aan Vogue. “Waar anders? Ik heb zelf geen jurk meer gedragen sinds de start van de pandemie”, geeft de ontwerpster toe.
(Lees verder onder de foto.)
Geen budget voor de originele jurk? Wij spotten deze betaalbare alternatieven
Nee, dit zijn geen exacte replica’s van de ‘strawberry dress’. Wel even mooie jurken die dankzij hun print, snit of op een andere manier aan het origineel doen denken.
1. Guts & Gusto, nu 34,30 euro i.p.v. 49 euro, online te koop.
2. River Woods, nu 70 euro i.p.v. 175 euro, online te koop.
3. Maje, nu 245 euro i.p.v. 350 euro, online te koop.
4. LolaLiza, 41,99 euro i.p.v. 69,99 euro, online te koop.
5. Asos, 48,99 euro, online te koop.
1. Dream Sister Jane, 228,99 euro, online te koop.
2. Monki, 60 euro, online te koop.
3. L.K. Bennett, online te koop. 190 euro i.p.v. 475 euro, online te koop.
4. myMo, nu 140,39 euro i.p.v. 189,95 euro, online te koop.
5. Mango, nu 59,99 euro i.p.v. 99,99 euro, online te koop.
6. Missguided, nu 33,79 euro i.p.v. 41,99 euro, online te koop.
