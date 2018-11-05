De beste webshops voor vintage meubels van bij ons Timon Van Mechelen

Vintage meubels zijn ideaal om je interieur persoonlijkheid mee te geven zonder dat het veel hoeft te kosten. Het enige nadeel is dat je regelmatig verschillende winkels moet afschuimen om een tweedehandsparel op te kop te kunnen tikken. Gelukkig zijn er tegenwoordig alsmaar meer mensen die dat in jouw plaats doen en hun selectie online verkopen. Onze favoriete vintage webshops uit eigen land.

1. DASNICE

DASNICE bestaat ondertussen al een paar jaar en heeft zijn showroom en magazijn in Wijnegem. Op hun webshop vind je de meest prachtige meubels, gaande van klassieke houten commodes tot een opvallende gouden palmboomlamp en een zetel uit bamboe van Rotan. Goedkoop is de webshop helaas niet, omdat hun focus vooral ligt op vintage design. Maar het is wel ideaal als je op zoek bent naar een pronkstuk dat je interieur in één klap een upgrade geeft.

Meer info: dasnice.be.

2. Orence Store

Anders dan de andere webshops in dit lijstje, focust Orence Store enkel op kleinere prullaria en niet op meubels zelf. Denk daarbij bijvoorbeeld aan vaasjes, glazen, fruitschalen en kaarsenhouders. Steevast unieke stukken die voor een appel en een ei verkocht worden. Orence Store bestaat nog maar sinds deze zomer en opereert volledig via Instagram.

Meer info: orence.store.

3. NOME Furniture

Al wat groter is het Antwerpse NOME Furniture. Zij vergaarden vooral bekendheid met hun grote aanbod aan wandmeubels (die je ook zelf kan samenstellen), al verkopen ze daarnaast ook heel wat andere vintage parels. In de week kun je op afspraak terecht in de showroom, op zaterdag kun je er vrijblijvend langsgaan. Hou ook zeker hun sociale media pagina’s in de gaten, want NOME Furniture organiseert regelmatig stockverkopen.

Meer info: nomefurniture.com.

4. Made in Denmark

Ondanks wat de naam doet vermoeden, is de webshop Made in Denmark wel degelijk 100% Belgisch. De eigenaars vielen jaren geleden als een blok voor Deens design – wie niet natuurlijk – en begonnen meubels en accessoires uit het land te verzamelen. Omdat hun collectie zo groot werd en niet meer in eigen huis paste, begonnen ze er dan maar een handeltje in.

Meer info: madeindenmark.be.

5. My Ex Boyfriend

Fysiek heeft My Ex Boyfriend een winkel in Mechelen, maar je kunt ook online je slag slaan. Qua vintage meubels verkopen ze vooral veel houten commodes en andere kastjes die tot voor je deur worden geleverd (zelfs in het weekend). Verder hebben ze ook een ruim aanbod aan nieuwe meubels met vintage uitstraling.

Meer info: myexboyfriend.info.