De beautyhype van 2020? Pat McGrath en Supreme New York creëren samen een vuurrode lipstick Stéphanie Verzelen

19 augustus 2020

08u06 1 Style In de make-upwereld is Pat McGrath een gigantische naam. In de streetwear is Supreme New York het meest gehypete label. Nu slaan beide iconen de handen in elkaar en creëeren ze samen een lipstick die volgens beautykenners de must-have van het jaar zal zijn.

Wanneer de wereldberoemde Britse visagiste Pat McGrath met haar label Pat McGrath Lab een product lanceert, staat de hele beautywereld op z'n kop. Vooral haar luxueuze oogschaduwpalettes – met een prijskaartje van zo'n 105 euro – en haar lipsticks met het mondje op de verpakking – 32 euro – doen alle hoofden draaien. Ze wordt geprezen om haar edgy stijl en aanzien als een visionair: in 2019 haalde ze zelfs de lijst met 100 meest invloedrijke personen van ‘Time’ magazine.

Supreme New York is even iconisch, maar dan in de wereld der streetwear. Het merk opende in 1994 zijn eerste shop in Manhattan en ondertussen staat het wereldwijd bekend om zijn erg beperkte collecties die telkens met de snelheid van het licht uitverkopen. Ook het rode logo en de samenwerkingen die Supreme met andere grote namen verwezenlijkt, zoals Vans, The North Face, Louis Vuitton of zelfs kunstenaar Damien Hirst, zijn deel van het collectieve modegeheugen.

“Hottest beauty launch of the year”

Dat de twee iconen nu de handen in elkaar slaan, voelt in de beauty- en modewereld een beetje alsof Beyoncé en Madonna samen een album zouden maken. Supreme waagde zich bovendien nooit eerder aan een samenwerking met een make-upmerk. Met een resem intrigerende filmpjes kondigde Pat McGrath de lipstick net aan op haar Instagram.

De ‘Supreme®/ Pat McGrath Labs Lipstick MatteTrance™’ in de kleur ‘Supreme’ zal een “hypergepigmenteerde”, matte lippenstift zijn, in een vuurrode kleur die de visagiste speciaal voor het merk ontwikkelde, en met de ‘MatteTrance’-formule waar haar lipsticks om geprezen worden. De verpakking zal natuurlijk ook Supreme-rood zijn, afgewerkt met de typische gouden Pat McGrath-lippen.

Nu donderdag al te koop?

Aangezien Supreme altijd met schaarste werkt, verwachten fans nu ook dat het vechten zal worden om de lippenstift. “The hottest beauty launch of the year”, noemen velen het. Een officiële lanceerdatum hebben de merken nog niet gecommuniceerd, maar de lipstick zal hoogstwaarschijnlijk deel uitmaken van de herfst/winter-collectie die Supreme binnenkort dropt. Nu donderdag komt het eerste deel daarvan online op de Supreme-webshop en de kans is niet onbestaande dat de Pat McGrath-lipstick ertussen zal zitten. Wil je een exemplaar bemachtigen, dan houd je het best als een arend de sociale media van de merken in de gaten.