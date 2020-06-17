De 7 hipste nagellakkleuren voor de zomer, recht van de catwalks Stéphanie Verzelen

17 juni 2020

14u04 0 Style We weten al welke very fashionable manicure. We weten al welke schoenen hip zullen zijn deze zomer, we weten al welke handtas we erbij zullen dragen en we weten al wat we met ons haar moeten doen. Maar wat doen we met onze nagels? Een blik op de modeshows voor de zomer van 2020 tipt ons dé kleuren voor eenmanicure.

1. Veel geel

Tijdens de show van 3.1 Philip Lim stalen frisse, gele outfits de aandacht en ook de frisse, pastelgele nagels van de modellen vielen op. De kleur contrasteerde fantastisch met de donkere outfits en zorgde telkens voor een opvallende pop of colour. New Yorks bekendste nagelartieste Jin Soon Choi ziet de kleur boomen deze zomer, omdat ze zo “onbetwistbaar jong en vrolijk” is, vertelt ze aan instyle.com.

Sunny Business van Essie, 12,49 euro, online te koop.

2. Nudes en neutrals

Natuurlijke nagels zijn très chique en très populair dit jaar. Op sommige catwalks droegen de modellen niet meer dan een topcoat op hun perfect gevijlde nagels, maar wat is daar fun aan? Wil je toch een kleurtje, dan heb je in de nudeafdeling best wat keuze. Ook gespot in de show van 3.1 Philip Lim, bijvoorbeeld: luxueuze bruintinten op de nagels. Bij Dior gingen ze voor een iets beigere variant, bij Erdem voor een heel licht, natuurlijk roze en bij Tom Ford voor een donkerder roze op opvallend lange nagels. Nagelartieste Choi tipt dat je ook kan experimenten met een ombré-effect of een matte finish.

(v.l.n.r.)

735 Daydream van Chanel, 26 euro, online te koop.

413 Grège van Dior, 28 euro, online te koop.

Over The Taupe van OPI, 15,95 euro, online te koop.

Pearly Ballerina van Catrice, 3,59 euro, online te koop.

3. Blauwtje lopen

Het Amerikaanse kleureninstituut Pantone riep de kleur ‘Classic Blue’ uit tot kleur van het jaar 2020 en dat sijpelt door tot in de modewereld. De kleur speelde een rol in de ontwerpen van onder meer Balenciaga, Marni, Haider Ackermann en Gucci, nagelartieste Jin Soon Choi bevestigt dat we wat onze nagels betreft ook maar beter op de kar springen en noemt ‘Classic Blue’ de it-kleur voor dit jaar.

Mi Casa Es Blue Casa van OPI, 15,95 euro, online te koop.

4. (Alle kleuren van de) regenboog

‘Rainbow nails’ waren al een grote hit vorige zomer, toen ze vooral op Instagram in alle mogelijke uitvoeringen verschenen. Voor de zomer van 2020 blazen trendsetters de hype nieuw leven in: zo droegen de modellen bij Paul Costelloe op de London Fashion Week een felle mix van geel en oranje en gaat Kylie Jenner voor een Franse regenboogmanicure. Op Instagram is, ook dit seizoen, meer dan genoeg inspiratie te vinden voor wie wil losgehen.

5. Frans met een twist

De kleurrijke Franse manicure van Kylie Jenner is niet de enige twist op de klassieker die dit seizoen de aandacht trekt. Bij Oscar de la Renta brachten de nagelartiesten de witte nagellak niet aan op de rand van de nagel, maar als een accentstipje bij de nagelriem. Plus, ze experimenteerden met kleuren: in plaats van het klassieke roze + wit was er ook lichtbruin + oranje of wit + oranje. Op de shows van Gucci en Prada in Milaan was dan weer een ‘omgekeerde’ Franse manicure te spotten, met de accentlijn tegen de nagelriem aan.

6. Heavy metal

Tijdens de show van Julien Macdonald viel er niet naast te kijken: de modellen droegen lange nagels met een extreem metallic zilver erbovenop. Whowhatwear.co.uk tipt dan ook dat we “alles van warm roségoud tot ijzig zilver” in het straatbeeld zullen zien deze zomer.

(v.l.n.r.)

Molten Metal/Silver Lining van Barry M, 5,95 euro i.p.v. 7,95 euro, online te koop.

660 L’Or van L’Oréal Paris, 8,50 euro i.p.v. 9,95 euro, online te koop.

Sunrush Metal van Essie, 12,80 euro i.p.v. 15,95 euro, online te koop.

Nr. 320 Raisin The Bar van Sally Hansen, 7,64 euro i.p.v. 10,19 euro, online te koop.

7. Mat

Matte nagellak had z’n eerste moment de gloire in 2009, maar doet het nu, elf jaar later, opnieuw goed. Tijdens de show van Rebecca Minkoff droegen de modellen donkere, matte nagels, aangevuld met dierenprints en metallics, of rode, matte nagels, aangevuld met een ruitjespatroon. Met een matte topcoat transformeer je dus om het even welke kleur in je verzameling tot een zomerproof trendkleurtje.

(v.l.n.r.)

Top Coat Matt van Hema, 3,50 euro, online te koop.

Matte Top van Orly, 12,69 euro i.p.v. 16,92 euro, online te koop.