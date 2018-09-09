De 3 dingen die élke interieurontwerper in zijn woonkamer heeft Nele Annemans

09 september 2018

13u44

Bron: Cupcakes and Cashmere 1 Style Interieurtrends komen en gaan maar volgens interieurontwerpers blijven deze drie deco-items voor altijd bestaan.

Een statementstoel

Stoelen zijn dé manier om een beetje persoonlijkheid toe te voegen aan je ruimte. Kies een stoel met een interessante vorm, een vleugje eigenzinnigheid of een onverwachte textuur voor die unieke twist aan je interieur.

Witte, linnen gordijnen

In een steeds veranderende wereld van designtrends is het goed om te investeren in een gouwe - of in dit geval een witte - ouwe. Begrijp ons niet verkeerd, er bestaan talloze gordijnen met prachtige prints of in felle kleuren, maar witte linnen gordijnen passen echt o-ve-ral. Monteer ze aan een dunne staaf, hoog tegen het plafond om je ruimte er nog hoger en ruimer te laten uitzien.

De samengestelde kussenmix

Het lijkt misschien een beetje contradictorisch, maar kleur in kleine dosissen past perfect in een op het eerste gezicht neutrale kamer. En waarmee kan je dat effect beter bereiken dan met een aantal prachtige sierkussens. Ze voegen net dat streepje kleur toe waar je naar op zoekt bent, zonder de show te stelen. Ga voor kleuren die passen in de tinten van de rest van je meubels om een zo mooi mogelijk effect te creëren.