Dé 10 bodypositivitymomenten van 2018 die een grote overwinning waren voor alle vrouwen

26 december 2018

12u55

Body positivity, ofwel de beweging die ervoor strijdt dat elk lichaam het verdient om gerespecteerd te worden, ongeacht hoe het eruitziet, vierde in 2018 hoogtij op sociale media. Wij zetten de meest 10 belangrijkste momenten voor jou op een rijtje.

1. Het Amerikaans plussizemodel Tess Holliday die samen met haar zoontje een warm bad neemt

Het plussizemodel Tess Holiday staat erom bekend zich te tonen zoals ze is, maar haar meest opvallende post van het afgelopen jaar was zonder twijfel het kiekje met haar zoontje Bowie, in een badkuip. Niet iedereen zou het even prettig vinden om zo op Instagram te poseren, maar Holliday had er geen problemen mee. “Deze foto is niet flatterend, maar dat kan me niets schelen”, schreef ze. “Ik ben trots op mijn lichaam, waar het toe in staat is en hoe grappig en gek mijn leven en het moederschap is.”

2. De Amerikaanse actrice Sarah Hyland die haar litteken laat zien

Sarah Hyland is nooit verlegen geweest om de details over haar gezondheidsproblemen te delen op sociale media, en in het bijzonder het litteken van haar niertransplantatie. In juli plaatste de actrice van Modern Family nog een foto van haarzelf in bikini waarop het litteken op haar buik te zien is terwijl ze op vakantie was in Mexico.

3. Een #AerieREAL-model dat pronkte met haar okselhaar

Het lingeriemerk Aerie spant dit jaar zonder twijfel de kroon als het gaat over lichaamspositiviteit. Hun #ArieREAL-campagne bevatte immers niet alleen modellen met okselhaar, ook vrouwen met de haarziekte alopecia, in een rolstoel en met een beugel sierden hun advertenties.

4. Model Christine Teigen die van zich afbijt na kritiek op haar lichaam

I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful https://t.co/N9ZxZ35Zze christine teigen(@ chrissyteigen) link

Chrissy Teigen zag er fantastisch uit in een zilveren ensemble tijdens de Emmy Awards. Maar terwijl haar fans in de ban waren over haar prachtige outfit, haalde een Twitteraar uit met deze uitspraak: “Ik vraag dit met het uiterste respect, maar is @chrissyteigen weer zwanger?” Teigen is niet bang om haters op hun plaats te zetten en reageerde meteen vanuit haar stoel bij de Emmy’s: “Ik heb net een baby gekregen, maar bedankt dat je zoooooo respectvol bent.”

5. Het litteken van Kylie Jenner dat de cover van het tijdschrift GQ sierde

“Wat is het grootste litteken op mijn lichaam?”, vroeg Jenner aan haar partner Travis Scott voor het coverinterview van het augustusnummer van het tijdschrift GQ. “Op je been”, antwoordde hij zonder aarzelen. Jenner heeft nooit geprobeerd om het gekartelde litteken op haar been te verdoezelen, en gelijk heeft ze.

6. Jeniffer Lopez die haar gespierde armen toont

Vroeger werd een gespierde vrouw niet als vrouwelijk beschouwd, maar gelukkig liggen die tijden achter ons. Een paar maanden geleden postte Jeniffer Lopez een foto waarop haar gespierde armen te zien zijn, en die zagen er verdomd goed uit.

7. Het Britse model Iskra Lawrence die een hamburger at in haar ondergoed

Leef je écht als je niet op tijd en stond eens kan genieten van wat lekkers? Model Iskra Lawrence laat zien dat je heus weleens mag toegeven aan je verlangens. Een paar maanden geleden zette het model een foto van zichzelf in ondergoed op de achterbank van een auto online terwijl ze een hamburger at.

8. De vrouw die aan de wereld toonde hoe je lichaam er echt uitziet als je veel afvalt

Nadat ze 142 kilogram verloor, was de 27-jarige Lexi Reed eindelijk verlost van het gewicht dat haar zovele jaren gevangen hield. Wat niemand haar echter verteld had, is dat ze daarna met een geheel nieuw probleem zou kampen: een losse huid, die haar erg veel pijn bezorgde. In september liet ze haar overtollige huid operatief verwijderen, waardoor haar leven pas echt veranderde. Wat echter niet veranderd is, is haar motivatie om haar ervaringen op Instagram te delen in de hoop zo ook anderen een hart onder de riem te steken.

9. Winnie Harlow die in de Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show liep

Hoewel Victoria’s Secret nog altijd onder vuur ligt omdat ze te weinig diversiteit tonen in hun shows, was Model Winnie Harlow wel het eerste model ooit met de huidaandoening vitiligo dat erin mocht meelopen. Harlow droomde er altijd van om in die show mee te lopen en ze gebuikt haar modellencarrière om mensen bewust te maken van de aandoening.

10. De plussizemodellen die paradeerden op Times Square

Curvy model Khrystyana Kazakova organiseerde begin december The Real Catwalk, een modeshow in het teken van body positivity op Times Square. Kazakova, een voormalige deelneemster van de modellenwedstrijd America’s Next Top Model, wilde vrouwen in allerlei soorten en maten een plekje geven op de catwalk als tegenreactie op de minder inclusieve Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.