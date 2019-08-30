Daisy-May (9) met dubbele beenamputatie schittert binnenkort op New York Fashion Week PVZ

30 augustus 2019

15u36

Bron: CNN, The Independent 4 Style De 9-jarige Daisy-May Demetre uit het Britse Birmingham zal op 8 september te zien zijn op de catwalk van de bekende New York Fashion Week (NYFW). Het meisje gaat al sinds haar eerste levensjaar door het leven zonder benen, maar dat weerhoudt haar er niet van om haar grote droom na te jagen: model worden.

Daisy-May werd geboren met een aandoening die haar botten aantastte. Daardoor moesten haar beide benen geamputeerd worden toen ze nog maar 18 maanden oud was. Ze gebruikt intussen al enkele jaren prothetische benen om zelfstandig de wereld te verkennen en te sporten. En nu dus ook voor de catwalk.

Ze liep eerder al een modeshow voor de kledinglijn van het Franse Lulu et Gigi Couture op de London Kids’ Fashion Week en nu selecteerde het modebedrijf haar ook voor de New York Fashion Week in september. Daarnaast werd ze benoemd tot merkambassadeur voor de kledinglijn.

Inspirerend meisje

Daisy-Mays vader vindt het inspirerend hoe zijn dochter haar dromen nastreeft: “Ze neemt het leven aan met een glimlach op haar gezicht en ze doet opmerkelijke dingen, of het nu dansen is of zingen. Ze is een heel speciaal klein meisje.”

Inclusiviteit en diversiteit

Het Franse kledingbedrijf zet zich sterk in voor inclusiviteit en diversiteit. “Wij geloven dat innerlijke schoonheid op de eerste plaats komt, van binnenuit. Onze kleding wordt gemaakt om het unieke karakter van elk kind te versterken”, staat te lezen op de website.

Volgens de ontwerpster achter de Franse kinderkleding, Eni Hegedus-Buiron, past Daisy-May perfect bij de show van 8 september: “Er werd mij gevraagd of ik het goed vond om iemand met geamputeerde benen in mijn show te laten lopen,” vertelde ze aan BBC. “Om eerlijk te zijn was ik verrast door de vraag. Voor mij is een kind een kind en dus mooi en perfect. Dus natuurlijk heb ik ja gezegd.”