Daarom zijn fans razend over het nieuwe logo van modemerk Celine
Op het eerste zicht lijkt het nieuwe logo van Celine – we geven toe dat het nog een beetje wennen is om het zonder accent op de ‘e’ te schrijven – niet eens zo anders. Wie niet veel bezig is met mode, merkt het verschil waarschijnlijk niet eens op. Het accent aigu werd volgens de persverantwoordelijke van het modehuis weggehaald om een meer simpele en uitgebalanceerde verhouding te bedienen. En ook daarom staan de letters nu iets dichter bij elkaar. Het is geïnspireerd op het logo van Celine uit de jaren zestig, toen het accent amper gebruikt werd.
Toen Hedi Slimane creatief directeur was bij Saint Laurent veranderde hij daar het logo en de naam trouwens ook al van Yves Saint Laurent naar Saint Laurent Paris. Het lijkt voor de ontwerper dus een vast stramien om met een nieuwe lei te kunnen beginnen. Ook toen kwamen er reacties op de ‘stijlbreuk’, maar die waren lang niet zo extreem als nu. Voormalig creatief directeur van Celine, Phoebe Philo, heeft dan ook heel wat trouwe fans die zich bijna persoonlijk beledigd voelen door de verandering.
Een greep uit de reacties op Instagram: “Dit is niet Celine, dit is een merk genaamd Hedi Sulimand,” schrijft een zekere @aalmondcream. “Zo voorspelbaar, hetzelfde oude trucje van Hedi,” vindt @patsupsiri2. @a_typelist zegt “Ik wil Phoebe terug!!”. “Hedi moet zijn eigen rock-‘n-rollmerk creëren met Lady Gaga als gezicht en met alleen zwart-witfoto’s. Maar hij moet stoppen met andere gesofisticeerde couturehuizen kapot te maken,” schrijft @medithgrey. “Dit is gewoonweg hartverscheurend!!!! OMG!!! Ik wil niet nog meer Saint Laurent mode,” aldus @mikamao. “Hedi past dit trucje keer op keer toe, omdat hij alleen iets kent van marketing en niet van ontwerpen. Dit is zo onnodig en absurd. Hij wil gewoon publiciteit vergaren, goede of slechte. Het maakt me misselijk en ik heb genoeg van dit soort ‘designers’. Daarom heb ik zo’n respect voor mensen als Raf Simons en Alessandro Michèle die tenminste écht artistiek talent hebben,” aldus @pantomimeheart.
Uiteraard zijn er ook genoeg fans van Hedi Slimane die keihard ingaan tegen de Philo-fans. “We houden van je Hedi!!!,” schrijft @coldjuicefashion. “Waarom zijn jullie allemaal zo kwaad? Wacht zijn eerste collectie af en dan praten we verder,” merkt @glorydazed op. “Celine was op sterven na dood, en heeft simpelweg de hulp van Hedi nodig om het merk terug gezond te maken. Of jullie dat nu leuk vinden of niet,” zegt @notfrankrodriguez. “Iedereen die hier zegt dat Saint Laurent Paris op H&M lijkt, heeft waarschijnlijk nog nooit een kledingstuk van het merk in huis gehad (of zelfs aangeraakt),” schrijft @louis_and_max.
Overigens zijn ook alle foto’s op het Instagramaccount van Celine verwijderd. Op 28 september toont Hedi Slimande zijn eerste collectie voor het modehuis op de modeweek in Parijs.
Bekijk hieronder het oude logo:
Reacties