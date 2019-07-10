Daarom duurde het 1400 uur om de trouwjurk van Sophie Turner te maken Margo Verhasselt

10 juli 2019

12u04

Bron: WWD, Harpers Bazaar 0 Style Sophie Turner en Joe Jonas gaven elkaar in totaal twee keer hun ja-woord: één keer in Las Vegas en één keer in het idyllische Carpentras in Zuid-Frankrijk. Waar het eerste feest eerder een snelle en impulsieve bedoeling was, was het tweede feest tot in de puntjes verzorgd en zag de bruid er stralend uit in een jurk van Louis Vuitton ontworpen door Nicolas Ghesquière. Al duurde het even voor die klaar was.

1400 uur om precies te zijn: zo lang duurde het om de op maat gemaakte bruidsjurk van de Game of Thrones-actrice in elkaar te steken. Hoe kan het in godsnaam dat het maken van een jurk zoveel tijd in beslag neemt? Wel, een bruidsjurk van Louis Vuitton wordt niet zomaar aan elkaar genaaid. Modevakblad WWD bericht dat er maar liefst 10 borduursters 1050 uur werkten aan de 14 meter tule die werden opgenomen in de jurk en die werd dan ook nog eens bedekt door een digitaal ontworpen patroon dat gemaakt werd met meer dan 650.000 naaisteken.

Daarnaast werd elk deel nog eens geborduurd met zo’n 50.000 witte kralen en 50.000 kristallen waarna de delen in 350 uur in elkaar werden gezet. Voor de sluier was zo’n 48 uur nodig. De jurk werd gemaakt in Parijs op een geheime plek. Louis Vuitton heeft in hun flagshipstore aan de Place Vendome een geheime werkplaats waar aan dergelijke projecten gewerkt kan worden. Het atelier dat de naam ‘Atelier Rare & Exceptionnel’ kreeg, wordt gereserveerd voor exclusieve jurken.