Curvy vrouwen shoppen liefst online: deze webshops hebben het beste aanbod Timon Van Mechelen

02 september 2019

15u42 0 Style Ironisch genoeg is het kledingaanbod in grote maten in de winkelstraat erg dun gezaaid, net daarom zoeken vrouwen met een maatje meer liefst hun heil online. Dat blijkt uit een enquête van het Britse bedrijf Snag bij meer dan 1.150 vrouwen. Zelf niet zo bekend met webshops die leuke plussize kleding verkopen? Wij maakten een overzichtje van de beste online winkels.

1. Marina Rinaldi

Eén van de bekendste plussize modemerken wereldwijd is Marina Rinaldi, dat deel uitmaakt van de Italiaanse Max Mara modegroep. Het merk heeft onder andere winkels in Brussel, Antwerpen en Gent en focust zich op vrouwen met ‘een maatje meer’ die tevens over een stevig budget beschikken. De prijzen van de feestjurken beginnen bij € 179 en lopen op tot meer dan € 2.000. Al krijg je daar wel unieke stuks voor in de plaats, die het vrouwelijke figuur flatteren en die je niet ergens anders vindt.

marinarinaldi.com.

2. Fox Factor

Het Belgische merk Fox Factor van Kim Seghers creëert trendy denim speciaal voor curvy billen en benen. Girlfriend, ripped, slim of skinny jeans vind je er gemaakt van zachte, kwalitatieve stoffen. Benieuwd geworden naar het merk? We interviewden haar onlangs nog over de zogenaamde ‘vettaks’ die modemerken toepassen.

Fox-factor.com.

3. Premme

Aan het hoofd van Premme staan Gabi Gregg en Nicolette Mason, twee vrouwen die voor ze hun eigen merk oprichtte, modejournalisten waren bij Marie Claire en InStyle. Allebei vonden ze dat de industrie nog veel te weinig modieuze kleuren voortbrengt voor plussize dames, dus kropen ze zelf achter de ontwerptafel. Met – hoe kan het ook anders – collecties die high fashion uitstralen, maar dan aan betaalbare prijzen als resultaat. Let wel: omdat Premme een Amerikaans merk is, moet je rekening houden met eventuele (hoge) import- en verzendingskosten.

Premme.us.

4. Violeta

Violeta is de plussizecollectie van de Spaanse kledingketen Mango. Deze lijn bevat eerder trendgevoelige stuks waar je geen jaren mee doet, maar je bent er natuurlijk ook niet veel geld aan kwijt. Een beperkt deel van het aanbod is te koop in geselecteerde winkels van Mango, maar online zijn er wel een pak meer opties.

Mango.com/violeta.

5. All 67

All 67 is een beetje een buitenbeentje in deze lijst, ten eerste omdat het gerund wordt door een man en ten tweede omdat de ontwerper alleen lederen jasjes verkoopt. 67 om precies te zijn. Ze zijn beschikbaar in zwart glad leder en bruin suède en Lea DeLaria oftewel Boo uit ‘Orange is the New Black’ is één van de gezichten van het merk.

all67.com.

6. Xandres Gold

Nog in België heeft modemerk Xandres een aparte lijn genaamd ‘Xandres Gold’ waaronder mode voor vrouwen vanaf maat 42 tot 54 valt. Het merk heeft een aantal winkels in ons land en ook een webshop en richt zich opnieuw op de gegoede plussize dames. Zeker niet alle stukken zijn er duur, maar in vergelijking met pakweg een Violeta betaal je er wel een flinke duit meer. Al is de kwaliteit natuurlijk wel navenant.

Xandres.com/xandres-gold.

7. Navabi

Navabi is een Britse online multibrandstore die meer dan 100 plussizelabels van over de hele wereld bijeenbrengt, van lingerielabel Ashley Graham tot het Deens minimalisme van Nör.

Navabi.nl.

8. Universal Standard

Universal Standard is een merk vol New Yorkse cool dat met overtuiging voor minimalistische slow fashion gaat. Dankzij hun ‘Universal Fit Liberty’-programma kan je kleding die je bij hen shopte en die te klein of te groot is geworden, inwisselen voor een nieuwe maat.

Universalstandard.com.

9. ASOS Curve & Plus size

Het allergrootste aanbod vind je tenslotte op de Britse webwinkel ASOS. Zij hebben een selectie van meer dan 2.000 artikelen in ‘grote maten’, met items in zowat alle mogelijke kleuren, stijlen en pasvormen denkbaar. Van hun eigen plussize merk, maar ook van andere labels zoals New Look Curves, River Island Plus en Juna Rose.

Asos.com.