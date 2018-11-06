Crocs van Post Malone zijn in 10 minuten uitverkocht MV

06 november 2018

17u51

Bron: Nieuwsblad 1 Style Beroemdheden die in zee gaan met modemerken, het is niet ongewoon meer. Dat Post Malone niet de meest alledaagse ster is, moeten we niet meer vertellen. Hij volgde het voorbeeld van collega celebrity’s en sloeg de handen in elkaar met het Amerikaans bedrijf Crocs. En met succes, want hun creatie was in amper 10 minuten tijd volledig uitverkocht.

Een paar witte crocs die de naam Post Malone x Crocs Dimitri Clog dragen én zes Jibbitz-bedeltjes die lijken op tattoos van de zanger. Het was genoeg voor de fans van Malone om door het dolle heen te zijn. Malone liet zelf op Instagram weten dat hij Crocs ontworpen had en dus trots was op zijn creatie.

“Ik draag Crocs overal, van op café tot op het podium en had dan ook het gevoel dat dit de perfecte samenwerking zou worden”, laat Malone enthousiast weten in een statement over de samenwerking. Hij wist duidelijk waar hij het over had, want de Crocs gingen als zoete broodjes over de toonbank en waren volledig uitverkocht in amper 10 minuten.