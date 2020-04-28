Couture quarantaine: mensen creëren outfits met winkeltassen Liesbeth De Corte

De zogenoemde pillow challenge doet het al weken goed op Instagram, en nu is een gelijkaardige uitdaging opgedoken. Hierbij moet je een outfit maken van een winkeltas. Grappig én goed tegen de lockdownverveling.

Na enkele weken quarantaine bedenken mensen de meest gekke en creatieve oplossingen in de strijd tegen verveling. De #pillowchallenge was er zo eentje. De uitdaging was heel simpel: maak een outfit met een kussen, een riem en wat accessoires, en deel een foto van het resultaat op je sociale media. In een mum van tijd werd het superpopulair. Zo is de hashtag #pillowchallenge al meer dan 260.000 keer gebruikt op Instagram, onder meer door Qmusic-dj Jolien Roets.

Nu lijkt dit fenomeen een staartje te krijgen met een nieuwe online uitdaging. Die draait opnieuw rond het experimenteren met je garderobe, al is het deze keer de bedoeling dat je een winkeltas gebruikt. Het Russische model Lily Ermak lanceerde deze challenge met de hashtag #paperbagchallenge, maar ook de #shoppingbagchallenge valt in de smaak. Net als Lily kan je kiezen voor een bruine papieren zak of je kan aan de slag met een kleurrijke plastic tas. Het is in ieder geval een originele manier om de tijd te doden.