Coronacreativiteit: de meest originele mondmaskers
In steeds meer landen is het verplicht om een mondkapje te dragen. Willens nillens is het dan ook hét modeaccessoire van het jaar geworden. En dat heeft veel creatievelingen aan het denken gezet. Waarom rondlopen met een saai masker, als het ook opvallend, stijlvol of ronduit bizar kan?
Een kleine zoektocht op het wereldwijde web levert meteen een heleboel parels op. Of ze allemaal even veilig zijn, is nog maar de vraag. Mooi of grappig zijn ze in elk geval wel. Een overzicht.
Kim Kardashian in tranen
Het creatief bureau Kaart Blanche staat bekend om z’n ludieke kaarten en brengt binnenkort ook herbruikbare mondmaskers in katoen uit. Eentje met wc-rollen op, een wenende Kim Kardashian met een oogmasker, of de tekst ‘if you can read this, you’re too close’ (vrij vertaald: als je dit kan lezen, sta je te dicht, nvdr.). Stijlvol, grappig én je steunt er het goede doel mee, want een deel van de opbrengst gaat naar het UZ Gent.
Je kan de mondmaskers van Kaart Blanche pre-orderen via de website. Eentje kost 15 euro.
Romantische borduursels
Oldschool hobby’s zijn al een tijdje hip, en dat geldt eveneens voor borduren. Het is dan ook geen verrassing dat er veel mondkapjes verschijnen met borduurwerk. Niet oubollig, wel heel frivool en romantisch.
In ons land maakt Esther Weis unieke mondkapjes met borduursel. Je kiest online de stof en een patroon, voor 35 euro. Op sociale media vind je ook een heleboel inspiratie, als je het zelf eens wil proberen.
Tongen tijdens corona
De IJslandse Ýrúrarí Jóhannsdóttir houdt naar eigen zeggen van breien en maakt al jaren unieke truien, sjaals en T-shirts. Sinds de coronacrisis concentreert ze zich op mondmaskers met gigantische tongen. Bevreemdend om te zien en efficiënt, want het houdt de mensen wellicht op een veilige afstand.
De mondmaskers van Ýrúrarí zijn niet te koop, maar je kan ze bewonderen op haar Instagrampagina.
Blij bakkes
Nog iemand die een glimlach op je gezicht tovert – ja, zelfs met een mondmasker – is Caroline Wittemans. De modeontwerpster maakt mondmaskers onder de noemer ‘Op uw bakkes’. Haar motto: ‘Een veilig bakkes, da’s een blij bakkes’. Voor de collectie werkte ze ook samen met content creator Karen François. Het duo maakte minimalistische mondmaskers met grappige teksten op, zoals ‘Ik ben naar huis’ of ‘Zeddis kalm’. Snel zijn is de boodschap, want de kapjes zijn steevast in een mum van tijd uitverkocht.
De mondmaskers van ‘Op uw bakkes’ koop je online. Prijzen variëren van 6,95 euro voor een klein bakkes (kinderen) tot 12,95 euro voor een groot bakkes (volwassenen).
Masker met pit
Vind jij veel mondmaskers te braaf? Dan vind je online verschillende exemplaren die, nuja, een pak gewaagder zijn. Onder meer bij de Nederlandse Sien van Look vind je er gedipdyed of met pinnen. Superstoer.
Wie een mondmasker van Sien van Look op de kop wil tikken, moet haar een berichtje sturen via Instagram. Prijzen variëren van 18 tot 23 euro.
Royaltywaardig
Nog anderen vinden het leuk om volledig over the top te gaan. Met pailletten, goud en juwelen. Urenlang zouden we er niet mee kunnen rondlopen, maar het ziet er wel knap uit.
