Comme des Garçons onder vuur voor modellen met ‘racistische’ pruiken Margo Verhasselt

20 januari 2020

12u59

Bron: nypost 0 Style Het Japanse modemerk Comme des Garçons stelde vorige week hun nieuwe mannencollectie voor in Parijs, al waren het niet de looks die uitvoerig besproken werden. Wél de kapsels van de modellen.

Blanke modellen met cornrows: dat was de look waarvoor ze bij Comme des Garçons gingen. Alleen was het niet het natuurlijk haar van de modellen dat ingevlochten werd, ze droegen pruiken op de catwalk. Iets wat op sociale media helemaal niet in goede aarde viel. “Waarom?”, vroeg de Canadese modeontwerper Tani zich al af op Twitter. “Wie dacht in godsnaam dat dit een goed idee was?”, opperde een andere Twitteraar dan weer.

Maar ook de maat van de pruiken wordt bekritiseerd. Zo merkten bijzonder veel mensen op dat de pruiken te groot zijn en slordig op het hoofd van de modellen liggen. Het is echter niet de eerste keer dat Comme des Garçons onder vuur komt te liggen. Pas in 2018 castte het merk opnieuw zwarte modellen die mochten lopen voor hun show, dat was de eerste keer in zo'n 20 jaar. Ook Instagramwaakhond DietPrada sprak zijn ongenoegen uit.